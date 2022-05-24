ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Neighbor Dispute Leads to Nine-Hour Standoff in Berwick, Maine

By Dan Alexander
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A dispute between two neighbors led to a nearly nine-hour standoff in Berwick that started late Monday afternoon. Berwick Police were called to a home on Fox Ridge Drive around 5:30 p.m. when...

shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Manhunt ends after suspect found in 'hollowed out' dresser

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A man sought by multiple law enforcement agencies due to “escalating criminal behavior” is now in custody. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the subject of a manhunt for several months. On multiple occasions, police say...
NECN

Maine Man, 36, Drowns While Swimming Out to Float

A 36-year-old man drowned Sunday in Turner, Maine, authorities announced. Adrian Maurais, of Poland, Maine, was attempting to swim to a float about 50 feet from shore in Martin Stream when he started to struggle just before noon, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said. Maurais went under...
liveboston617.org

District B-2 Officers Make Drug and Firearm Arrest on Methadone Mile

At about 2:43 AM on May 24, 2022, Officers assigned to District B2 made an on-site drug and firearm arrest in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard of Jessi Cardona-Restrepo,27, of Everett. While on directed patrol, officers queried a vehicle via CJIS and determined that it did...
EVERETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Berwick Police#Twitter
quincyquarry.com

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats? #quincypolice

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
QUINCY, MA
wgan.com

Teenager arrested after police pursuit through 3 Maine towns

An 18-year-old was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through three Maine towns. The chase started just after midnight on Wednesday, with Brunswick and Freeport police pursuing a vehicle heading toward Brunswick through Durham. Brunswick police say the suspect, Justin Dennison of Freeport, crashed near Pleasant Street and was...
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NEWTON, NH
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Execution Leads to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

At about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple search warrants at a residence in Dorchester. These warrants were applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, officers arrested the primary target of their investigation, Jelihun Tejeda-Feliz, 35, of Dorchester, while recovering approximately 63 grams of fentanyl, 33 grams of crack cocaine along with $2,486.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence.
wabi.tv

Shooting death of Lewiston man ruled homicide

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The shooting death of a Lewiston man found at an Augusta towing company last week is now ruled a homicide. The body of 36-year old Tyler Morin was found by Maine State Police after they were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company last Friday just before 11 a.m.
valleypatriot.com

Trinitarios Gang Member Arismendy Gil-Padilla of Methuen Sentenced to 11 Years for Trafficking Guns, Ammunition, Cocaine, Fentanyl

BOSTON – A member of the Trinitarios street gang was sentenced today in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking firearms, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl in the Greater Lawrence area. Arismendy Gil-Padilla, a/k/a “Flow”, 32, of Methuen, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to...
METHUEN, MA
WMUR.com

1 killed in Farmington crash

FARMINGTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into what led up to a deadly crash in Farmington. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Ten Rod Road. Police said three people were in the car. One of them was killed. There was no word on the conditions of...
FARMINGTON, NH
whdh.com

One worker dies, three officers injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The worker was at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
CBS Boston

Large fire breaks out at mill building in Taunton

TAUNTON -- Firefighters from multiple towns spent hours putting out a blaze in Taunton Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 29,000-square-foot mill building on Spring Lane around 4 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival, the Taunton Fire Department said. It took crews until 12:30 p.m. to bring the fire under control. They expected to remain on the scene for hours to watch hot spots.   Berkley, Lakeville, Bridgewater, Raynham, and Rehoboth firefighters helped with the response. No injuries were reported. The building was built in 1900. It's location, as well as the fire's intensity, made the flames difficult to put out. The cause of the fire is unknown at the time. 
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy