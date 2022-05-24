Neighbor Dispute Leads to Nine-Hour Standoff in Berwick, Maine

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A man sought by multiple law enforcement agencies due to “escalating criminal behavior” is now in custody. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the subject of a manhunt for several months. On multiple occasions, police say...
A 36-year-old man drowned Sunday in Turner, Maine, authorities announced. Adrian Maurais, of Poland, Maine, was attempting to swim to a float about 50 feet from shore in Martin Stream when he started to struggle just before noon, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said. Maurais went under...
NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after nine people were injured, five critically, when a car pulling a trailer drove into multiple motorcyclists in Northfield Sunday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 10 found a car towing a trailer had crashed into a group...
At about 2:43 AM on May 24, 2022, Officers assigned to District B2 made an on-site drug and firearm arrest in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard of Jessi Cardona-Restrepo,27, of Everett. While on directed patrol, officers queried a vehicle via CJIS and determined that it did...
Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
BOSTON — A man previously connected to the South Boston drug trade and known to notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was indicted Friday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in New Hampshire decades ago, officials said.
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lynn overnight that left one person dead. Lynn Police responded to the area of Western Avenue shortly before Midnight. They located a 32-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators believe...
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are looking for a man captured by surveillance cameras running away from what was an attempted assault on a woman just after daybreak. The alleged attack happened early Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. in the woman's yard on South Street in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The victim...
An 18-year-old was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through three Maine towns. The chase started just after midnight on Wednesday, with Brunswick and Freeport police pursuing a vehicle heading toward Brunswick through Durham. Brunswick police say the suspect, Justin Dennison of Freeport, crashed near Pleasant Street and was...
BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
At about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple search warrants at a residence in Dorchester. These warrants were applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, officers arrested the primary target of their investigation, Jelihun Tejeda-Feliz, 35, of Dorchester, while recovering approximately 63 grams of fentanyl, 33 grams of crack cocaine along with $2,486.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The shooting death of a Lewiston man found at an Augusta towing company last week is now ruled a homicide. The body of 36-year old Tyler Morin was found by Maine State Police after they were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company last Friday just before 11 a.m.
BOSTON – A member of the Trinitarios street gang was sentenced today in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking firearms, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl in the Greater Lawrence area. Arismendy Gil-Padilla, a/k/a “Flow”, 32, of Methuen, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to...
FARMINGTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into what led up to a deadly crash in Farmington. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Ten Rod Road. Police said three people were in the car. One of them was killed. There was no word on the conditions of...
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The worker was at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
“After an investigation, on May 9th 2022 Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team officers seized a large number of stolen dirt bikes and off road vehicles from a common basement of a Shamrock St residence. 32-year-old Laqwon Brooks, of Shamrock St, Worcester was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property over $1200, Use...
TAUNTON -- Firefighters from multiple towns spent hours putting out a blaze in Taunton Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 29,000-square-foot mill building on Spring Lane around 4 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival, the Taunton Fire Department said. It took crews until 12:30 p.m. to bring the fire under control. They expected to remain on the scene for hours to watch hot spots. Berkley, Lakeville, Bridgewater, Raynham, and Rehoboth firefighters helped with the response. No injuries were reported. The building was built in 1900. It's location, as well as the fire's intensity, made the flames difficult to put out. The cause of the fire is unknown at the time.
BERWICK, Maine — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from Berwick. Nathan Prudhomme has not returned home as of Saturday afternoon, according to a dispatcher with the Berwick Police Department. A post about Prudhomme was made to the Berwick Police Department's Facebook page Friday night. Police are...
A West Newbury home was damaged by a four-alarm fire early Friday morning. Heavy flames were coming out the back of the one-and-a-half story home as firefighters arrived around 4:20 a.m., according to West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer. The residents of the home and their pets had already escaped the fire.
