Mediapolis, IA

Panthers drop home opener 5-3 to Mediapolis

By Jonathan Covert
 6 days ago

(Written by Michael Comstock)—Mediapolis scored in the 1st on a solo HR by FR Lance Ludens. The Panthers tied it up in the 4th when Chase Stansberry scored from 2nd on an errant throw to first by the Bulldogs. Ludens scored again in the top of the 5th and a long...

Davis County Classic Baseball Tournament Results

Game #2: Grinnell 11 vs Fairfield 0 (6 innings) Game #4: Davis County Classic Championship Game—Grinnell 5 vs Davis County 2. Grinnell 2-0, Davis County 1-1, Van Buren County 1-1, Fairfield 0-2 Grinnell has now won back-to-back Davis County Classic Championships. All tournament team from Grinnell: Alex Smith, Colin...
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield Elementary School

Multiple Fairfield area schools were put into lockdown following a sighting of an armed suspect near Pence Elementary Friday afternoon. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, on May 27, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M., a call came into the Jefferson County Dispatch Center in Fairfield, reporting that an armed male was on the grounds of the Pence elementary school in Fairfield. A lockdown order was issued for all Fairfield schools, as well as MSAE school. Officers from the Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence elementary school in less than 3 minutes and secured Pence elementary. Additional responding agencies rapidly secured every school facility in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, IA

