Panthers drop home opener 5-3 to Mediapolis

Multiple Fairfield area schools were put into lockdown following a sighting of an armed suspect near Pence Elementary Friday afternoon. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, on May 27, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M., a call came into the Jefferson County Dispatch Center in Fairfield, reporting that an armed male was on the grounds of the Pence elementary school in Fairfield. A lockdown order was issued for all Fairfield schools, as well as MSAE school. Officers from the Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence elementary school in less than 3 minutes and secured Pence elementary. Additional responding agencies rapidly secured every school facility in Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO