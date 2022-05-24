ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Comes Up With a Plan to Distract Victor — and Elena Warns Nate About Imani

By Candace Young
SheKnows
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Newman Media, Adam wonders if Sally has another fire for them to put out. She relays that Chancellor-Winters is going to be major competition for them, and she’s not sure there’s room for both of them. Adam scoffs that it’s not keeping him up at night; its nothing they can’t...

soaps.sheknows.com

Comments / 2

Stoptheinsanity
6d ago

DO NOT MATCH IMANI WITH NATE. Leave Nate and Elena alone. As a matter a fact, get rid of Imani bad acting tries to much!!!!!

Reply
9
