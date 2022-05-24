ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jimmy Butler, Miami's ceiling exposed in Game 4 loss to Celtics I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd says the Miami Heat has little margin for error going into Game...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Heat Nation

Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler after Miami Heat drop Game 7 to Boston Celtics: ‘You can put him in that category of superstars’

The Miami Heat lost a heartbreaker on Sunday night when they just missed out on a chance to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals. After trailing for much of Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Heat blazed back late in the fourth quarter. With just seconds on the clock, Jimmy Butler had a chance to put the Heat in the lead with a 3-pointer. Sadly, he missed the shot.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers hire new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have themselves a new head coach. The Lakers interviewed Darvin Ham on Friday and offered him the job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham is getting a four-year deal. Ham, 48, had been an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018. Prior to that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Red Sox hit season-high 5 HRs, tag Zimmermann, Orioles 12-2

BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one of Boston’s season-high five longballs, and the Red Sox coasted to a 12-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo each hit a solo drive for the Red Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 games.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA Finals: Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors By The Numbers

The NBA Finals are upon us. The Golden State Warriors will take on the Boston Celtics with this year's crown on the line, beginning Thursday in San Francisco. Here are the numbers that define the NBA Finals. MATCHUP. This will be the 76th NBA Finals in league history. The Eastern...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Heat, Celtics set for winner-take-all game 7 in conference finals

LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 197.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat defeated the Celtics 111-103 in the last matchup. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 47 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Al Horford's wait over, NBA Finals moment looms with Celtics

MIAMI (AP) — The game was over. So, finally, was Al Horford’s journey. He grabbed what would be the final rebound of the Eastern Conference finals, threw the ball skyward, sprinted to join his teammates in celebration and then dropped to his knees to slap the floor. His...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Celtics edge Heat in Game 7, book Finals tilt with Warriors

Not this time. After being thwarted on the doorstep of the NBA Finals three other times in the previous five seasons, the Boston Celtics have broken through. The beasts of the East, again. And now a chance at an NBA title awaits. Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown and...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Dwyane Wade I No. 19 I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

The all time face of the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade is No. 19 on Nick Wright’s Top 50 list. Wade is Miami's all time leader in eight different offensive categories, including points (21,556) and assists (4,310). Wade was known for his hard-charging style of play and an ability to convert tough layups and finish around the rim, often through contact. He also proved to be a ferocious defender, making the NBA's All-Defensive Team three times and utilizing his innate ability to block shots despite his size. “The Flash” won three championships, including two with LeBron James.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Heat go cold in Game 7 against Boston, and pay the price

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler followed up one amazing performance with another. It just wasn't enough for the Miami Heat. The last shot of Butler's season was a 3-pointer that missed — and in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, that's the way most of the shots from deep went for the Heat. Miami went 6 for 30 from long range on Sunday night, one of the big factors in their season-ending 100-96 loss to the Boston Celtics.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

After painful rebuild, Tigers still stuck in neutral

After an encouraging second half in 2021, the Detroit Tigers were significant spenders last offseason for the first time in a while. It hasn't yet worked out like they hoped. Javier Báez (six years, $140 million) is hitting .194. Eduardo Rodriguez (five years, $77 million) has one win in eight starts with a 4.38 ERA.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

The Match: Everything you need to know

Practice is underway for the four NFL quarterbacks partaking in The Match at The Wynn Las Vegas on June 1. The 12-hole exhibition will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET. Veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a charity golf event that has raised $33 million and donated 12 million meals to Feeding America since its debut in 2018, according to the Bills.
NFL

