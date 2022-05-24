Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin set for September fight to cap trilogy

Canelo Álvarez will meet Gennady Golovkin for a third time on 17 September.

Canelo Álvarez will meet Gennady Golovkin for a third time on 17 September in one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing today.

Álvarez, the sport’s biggest star who holds all four major belts at super middleweight, suffered his first defeat in nine years earlier this month when he moved up to light heavyweight to challenge for Dmitry Bivol’s title.

Rather than exercise his contracted rematch clause, the 31-year-old Mexican star will move back down to 168lbs to defend his undisputed title against Golovkin, the WBA and IBF middleweight champion who will be moving up a division.

Many thought Golovkin won their opening bout in September 2017 only for a draw to be declared while Álvarez claimed a narrow points decision 12 months later, with both contests held at 160lbs.

“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights and this fight won’t be an exception,” Álvarez said.

The venue for the third fight will be announced “soon” according to promoters Matchroom Boxing although Las Vegas is the early favorite, with the city’s T-Mobile Arena having staged the first two showdowns.

“The Canelo v GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO.

“I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”

The heavy-handed Golovkin, who at 40 is nine years older than his next opponent, has won all four fights since suffering the only defeat of his professional career against Álvarez.

Golovkin, who stopped Japan’s Ryota Murata inside nine rounds last month to become unified world middleweight champion again, said simply: “I hope to see you on September 17.”