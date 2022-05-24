ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zach Bryan Announces ‘American Heartbreak’ Tour on the Heels of Record-Breaking Album

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYRk5_0fopMILL00

You would be hard-pressed to find someone in the country music world having a better couple of weeks than Zach Bryan. Last Friday, he released his long-awaited American Heartbreak album and it made some serious waves. The album gave long-time listeners exactly what they were looking for and converted more than a few new fans. In fact, American Heartbreak became the most-streamed album in a single day on both Spotify and Apple Music. With all platforms combined, the Oklahoma native has racked up more than a billion total streams of his music. Earlier today, Zach Bryan announced that he is going on tour to support the album.

Zach Bryan Announces the American Heartbreak Tour

Zach Bryan took to social media to share the news of his American Heartbreak tour with his fans and followers. The 47-stop tour will take the rising country star to cities across the United States. Check out the dates and tour poster below.

In the tweet, Zach Bryan said that this will probably be the last tour he ever goes on. So, if you’re hoping to catch him live this might be your only chance. As usual, he also shared his love and appreciation for his fans in the announcement. “Hope to see you guys on the road! I love you all and I’m the luckiest man alive.”

Over on Instagram, Zach Bryan gave a little more information about the upcoming tour. Some of the tour stops are festivals. Those tickets, he said, are already on sale. Tickets for his headlining shows go on sale this Friday at 10 am local time. You can check his website for tickets and tour info.

The American Heartbreak Tour Extends Zach Bryan’s American Run Tour

Back in March, Zach Bryan announced The American Run Tour. The 25-stop tour kicked off in April and was set to wrap up in September. The current tour is set to kick off on May 24th at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth and come to a close on November 3rd at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver.

Throughout the tour, Zach Bryan will share the stage with some other great country artists. He’ll be supporting Luke Combs on June 4th in Seattle and July 30th in Atlanta. He’ll also be supporting Willie Nelson on May 28th and 29th in New Braunfels, Texas. Bryan will also share the stage with Charles Wesley Godwin and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

American Heartbreak Tour Dates

Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak Tour might be the last time he hits the road like this. So, find a date near you and plan to get your tickets early.

May Dates

5/26 – Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, TX

5/27 – Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, TX

5/28 – Whitewater Amphitheatre, New Braunfels, TX

5/29 – Whitewater Amphitheatre, New Braunfels, TX

June Dates

6/2 – The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, UT

6/4 – Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

6/5 – Riverfront Park Pavilion in Spokane, WA

6/16 – Virginia Credit Union Live! In Richmond, VA

6/18 – Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY

6/19 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN

6/21 – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL

6/22 – Credit One Stadium in Charleston, SC

6/25 – Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

July Dates

7/9 – Palomino Festival in Pasadena, CA

7/15 Wild Hare Music Festival in Canby, OR

7/17 – Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival in Whitefish, MT

7/22 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH

7/23 – Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, OH

7/25 – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN

7/28 – Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

7/29 – Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival in Fort Smith, AR

7/30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

August Dates

8/4 – Windy City Smoke Out in Chicago, IL

8/12 – Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, NH

8/13 – Outlaw Music Festival in Bethel, NY

8/14 – Outlaw Music Festival in Darien Center, NY

8/18 – The State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg, WV

8/20 – Bulls, Bands, Barrels in Alexandria, LA

September Dates

9/2 – Caveman Music Festival in Weston, CO

9/3 – Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience Snowmass, CO

9/10 – Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN

9/13 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, NC

9/14 – Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC

9/16 – Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, OK

9/17 – Outlaw Music Festival in Columbia, MD

9/19 – Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

9/21 – Roadrunner in Boston, MA

9/23 – Outlaw Music Festival in Camden, NJ

9/24 – Sound On Festival in Bridgeport, CT

9/27 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, NY

9/29 – Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, KY

9/30 – The Fillmore Detroit in Detroit, MI

October Dates

10/2 – Surly Brewing Festival Field in Minneapolis, MN

10/7 – Austin City Limits in Austin, TX

10/19 – Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, AZ

10/22 – The Warfield in San Francisco, CA

Zach Bryan Ends His Tour at Red Rocks

11/3 – Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence After His Death

Days after “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ray Liotta’s fiancée spoke out about the actor’s sudden passing. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Makes Major Change to Her Appearance

Over the weekend, “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a major change to her physical appearance. Rain Brown declared in the new social media post, which features the “Alaskan Bush People” castmate with brunette hair. She also used various hashtags in the post, including #stillnotaweddingring, #sweetrelief, #staystrong, and #stayhappy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

Man Jailed After Being Unable to Pay Huge Bill at Kid Rock’s Bar in Downtown Nashville

Metro Nashville Police said a 30-year-old man grew boisterous and then could not pay his bar tab at Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse last week. According to police, Jonathan Cordon ran up a bar tab just over $500, but his credit card got declined. But an overdrawn account was just the beginning of his legal troubles. Cordon allegedly re-entered the bar multiple times through an open window after security threw him out for fighting with other guests.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Willie Nelson
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Ryan Long Had an ‘Unfair Advantage’ in His Latest Win

Becoming a Jeopardy! champion requires a vast knowledge of a variety of subjects. You never know what category might appear on the iconic Jeopardy! board, and sometimes, it truly comes down to luck. No one can know it all, but if a familiar category happens to appear late in the game, it can mean huge winnings for the fortune contestant. Especially if that Jeopardy contestant is as aggressive with their bets as Ryan Long, the game show’s newest champion.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Music Theatre#American Heartbreak#Spotify
Outsider.com

Ronnie Hawkins, Rockabilly Legend, Dead at 87

Ronnie Hawkins, the Arkansas-born Canadian musician that helped to shape the face of American music passed away at the age of 87 early this morning. Over the years, Hawkins built a reputation on both sides of the border with his larger-than-life stage presence and booming voice. However, one of his most important contributions to the music world was his gift for discovering and nurturing young musicians. Many members of his backing band, The Hawks, went on to find success.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg’s New Action Film Reportedly Shut Down After Piece of Live Ammunition Found on Set

Following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during shooting for Alec Baldwin’s film, “Rust,” filmmakers have been much more attentive to the dangers of live rounds on movie sets. Most recently, shooting for Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry’s new film “Our Man From Jersey” became shut down when crewmembers thought they had found a piece of live ammunition on the set.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Crew Reportedly Thinks Gary Cole’s Parker Isn’t Measuring Up To Mark Harmon’s Gibbs

I think we can all agree that things haven’t quite been the same since Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon departed “NCIS” last year. However, after spending almost a full season with his replacement, Special Agent Alden Parker’s Gary Cole, it seems fans aren’t the only ones having a hard time adjusting to “NCIS” without Mark Harmon. Now, almost a week following the season 19 finale, it seems “NCIS” crew members are “fed up” with Gary Cole’s effort to fill the enormous shoes left by the longtime star.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Surprises Contestants on Popular Reality Show

On Friday (May 27th) “Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White made a surprise appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7.”. According to Entertainment Weekly, the “Wheel of Fortune” leading lady appeared during the Vanna White-themed portion of the “AS7” ball. The episode’s challenge winner, Jaida Essence Hall, spoke about how the game show host is the first white lady she ever saw in her household. “We watched her every single day, so I know exactly how to serve her like it’s nobody else’s business. Would you like to solve my puzzle?”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Bo Hopkins, ‘American Graffiti’ Actor, Dead at 84

Actor Bo Hopkins, whose career would be a mix of playing good guys and bad guys in movies like American Graffiti, has died. Hopkins was 84 years old. He died Saturday morning, according to his wife, Sian, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hopkins was at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

465K+
Followers
50K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy