Zach Bryan Announces ‘American Heartbreak’ Tour on the Heels of Record-Breaking Album

You would be hard-pressed to find someone in the country music world having a better couple of weeks than Zach Bryan. Last Friday, he released his long-awaited American Heartbreak album and it made some serious waves. The album gave long-time listeners exactly what they were looking for and converted more than a few new fans. In fact, American Heartbreak became the most-streamed album in a single day on both Spotify and Apple Music. With all platforms combined, the Oklahoma native has racked up more than a billion total streams of his music. Earlier today, Zach Bryan announced that he is going on tour to support the album.

Zach Bryan Announces the American Heartbreak Tour

Zach Bryan took to social media to share the news of his American Heartbreak tour with his fans and followers. The 47-stop tour will take the rising country star to cities across the United States. Check out the dates and tour poster below.

In the tweet, Zach Bryan said that this will probably be the last tour he ever goes on. So, if you’re hoping to catch him live this might be your only chance. As usual, he also shared his love and appreciation for his fans in the announcement. “Hope to see you guys on the road! I love you all and I’m the luckiest man alive.”

Over on Instagram, Zach Bryan gave a little more information about the upcoming tour. Some of the tour stops are festivals. Those tickets, he said, are already on sale. Tickets for his headlining shows go on sale this Friday at 10 am local time. You can check his website for tickets and tour info.

The American Heartbreak Tour Extends Zach Bryan’s American Run Tour

Back in March, Zach Bryan announced The American Run Tour. The 25-stop tour kicked off in April and was set to wrap up in September. The current tour is set to kick off on May 24th at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth and come to a close on November 3rd at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver.

Throughout the tour, Zach Bryan will share the stage with some other great country artists. He’ll be supporting Luke Combs on June 4th in Seattle and July 30th in Atlanta. He’ll also be supporting Willie Nelson on May 28th and 29th in New Braunfels, Texas. Bryan will also share the stage with Charles Wesley Godwin and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

American Heartbreak Tour Dates

Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak Tour might be the last time he hits the road like this. So, find a date near you and plan to get your tickets early.

May Dates

5/26 – Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, TX

5/27 – Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, TX

5/28 – Whitewater Amphitheatre, New Braunfels, TX

5/29 – Whitewater Amphitheatre, New Braunfels, TX

June Dates

6/2 – The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, UT

6/4 – Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

6/5 – Riverfront Park Pavilion in Spokane, WA

6/16 – Virginia Credit Union Live! In Richmond, VA

6/18 – Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY

6/19 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN

6/21 – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL

6/22 – Credit One Stadium in Charleston, SC

6/25 – Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

July Dates

7/9 – Palomino Festival in Pasadena, CA

7/15 Wild Hare Music Festival in Canby, OR

7/17 – Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival in Whitefish, MT

7/22 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH

7/23 – Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, OH

7/25 – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN

7/28 – Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

7/29 – Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival in Fort Smith, AR

7/30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

August Dates

8/4 – Windy City Smoke Out in Chicago, IL

8/12 – Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, NH

8/13 – Outlaw Music Festival in Bethel, NY

8/14 – Outlaw Music Festival in Darien Center, NY

8/18 – The State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg, WV

8/20 – Bulls, Bands, Barrels in Alexandria, LA

September Dates

9/2 – Caveman Music Festival in Weston, CO

9/3 – Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience Snowmass, CO

9/10 – Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN

9/13 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, NC

9/14 – Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC

9/16 – Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, OK

9/17 – Outlaw Music Festival in Columbia, MD

9/19 – Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

9/21 – Roadrunner in Boston, MA

9/23 – Outlaw Music Festival in Camden, NJ

9/24 – Sound On Festival in Bridgeport, CT

9/27 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, NY

9/29 – Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, KY

9/30 – The Fillmore Detroit in Detroit, MI

October Dates

10/2 – Surly Brewing Festival Field in Minneapolis, MN

10/7 – Austin City Limits in Austin, TX

10/19 – Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, AZ

10/22 – The Warfield in San Francisco, CA

Zach Bryan Ends His Tour at Red Rocks

11/3 – Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, CO