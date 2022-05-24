Apple Watch Pride Bands Return For 2022 With New Designs

Elon Musk's Twitter purchase deal has gone through so many twists and turns now that it isn't exactly clear whether Elon Musk still truly wants to purchase the social media website at all, or if he ever really did. At least not for the full $44 billion promised to complete the sale. On May 13, over two weeks after the original announcement that the Twitter buy had successfully gone through its early stages, Elon Musk tweeted that he would prefer to put the deal on hold for the foreseeable future. According to Musk, this move was inspired by a need to discern how many spam bot accounts had access to the social media website, for reasons that could be anybody's guess, though the Tesla mogul has been a consistent detractor of unbound artificial intelligence, which could play a part of it.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO