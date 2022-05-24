ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basnight wins, Poole, Steinburg defeated

By Thadd White Group Editor and Paul Nielsen The Daily Advance
Chowan Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Il9_0fopJebQ00

Edward “Scooter” Basnight easily won the Republican nomination for Chowan County Sheriff Tuesday night, while Roscoe Poole Jr. was unseated from his seat on the Edenton Town Council.

Both results are according to unofficial results from the Primary Election Tuesday night.

Basnight, who is the presumptive sheriff-elect since no Democrat is opposing him, was tabbed on 1,397 ballots compared to 362 votes for Brian “Froch” Ferraraccio.

Meanwhile, Poole’s re-election bid came up short when Aaron D. Coston defeated him with 112 votes, compared to 18 for Poole. The race was for Edenton’s Third Ward seat.

Two other Edenton Town Council members were re-elected in unopposed bids. Craig Miller was re-elected to the At-Large Seat with 579 votes while Elton Bond Jr. received 68 votes in his re-election to the Fourth Ward Seat.

Fueled by a 5,000-vote margin in Carteret County, state Sen. Norm Sanderson defeated state Sen. Bob Steinburg in the GOP primary in the newly redrawn First Senate District.

District Court Judge Jennifer Bland also lost her bid for election to a full term in the election, losing to challenger Jeff Moreland, a Perquimans County resident, in the GOP primary for district court judge by more than 800 votes.

In one of two other GOP primaries involving either judicial or law enforcement officials, Assistant District Attorney Jeff Cruden defeated fellow Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini for the right to succeed their boss, District Attorney Andrew Womble who plans to run for Superior Court judge in the fall election.

Sanderson, R-Pamlico, collected 12,666 votes or 55.51 percent of all votes cast in the eight-county Senate District. Steinburg, R-Chowan, finished with 10,150 votes or 44.49 percent.

Steinburg, who was placed in the same Senate district as Sanderson because of redistricting, carried six of the counties in the new district. But Sanderson’s 5,000-vote margin in Carteret and 1,200-vote margin in Pamlico proved too much for Steinburg to overcome.

Sanderson is currently in his fifth term in the state Senate, currently representing Pamlico, Carteret and Craven counties, and served one term in the House.

“That is hardest one I have ever had to run because of the dynamics of running against another senator, that’s tough,” Sanderson said. “I think from the start we knew Carteret was going to be one of the key counties. I spent time over there and Sen. Steinburg spent a great deal of time over there, too.”

Sanderson, who faces no opposition in November, said that he is going to spend time over the next several months in the six new counties he will also represent, and lost to Steinburg. He said a priority will be meeting with elected officials and other key people in those counties.

“I’m going to spend the next five or six months getting to know a lot more people up there,” Sanderson said. “When you lose counties to your opponent you have work to do. There are things we need to address in those areas and I am all about starting now to get ready for next year’s long session.”

Steinburg said Wednesday he knew that trying to overcome Sanderson’s support in Carteret was going to be a challenge. The 1st District has around 210,000 people and about a third live in Carteret.

“The six counties that I represent were great, overwhelming support,” Steinburg said. “The campaign was only about six weeks and trying to crack a dent in a new county is challenging to say the least. We ran a good clean race. We didn’t get in the mud while others did. We didn’t and we are certainly proud of that.”

Steinburg, who spent three terms in the state House before serving two in the Senate, also said this was his last campaign for elected office.

In the district court judge race, Moreland won a three-candidate race, collecting 5,780 votes or 42.33 percent of all votes cast. Bland, who had been appointed to the judgeship as a Democrat but switched her party registration to Republican a day after being sworn in, garnered with 4,949 votes or 36.25 percent.

Bernard B. “BJ” McAvoy Jr., the third candidate in the race, finished with 2,925 votes or 21.42 percent.

Moreland carried six of the seven counties in the First Judicial District, losing to Bland only in her home county of Dare.

In the district attorney race, Cruden garnered 8,210 votes or 59.24 percent of those cast in the First Prosecutorial District race. Pellini finished with 5,649 votes or 40.76 percent.

Cruden carried four of the seven counties in the district, losing to Pellini only in Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck.

