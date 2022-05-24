Roberson spokesman: Smith win dooms GOP's hopes in 1st District

GREENVILLE — The victory by Sandy Smith in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary last week spells defeat for the GOP in November, the campaign manager for her chief primary rival said.

But a Smith supporter predicted a different outcome, saying the May 17 GOP primary winner will be “taking her frying pan to Washington.”

Smith defeated her closest rival, Sandy Roberson, with 31.4% of the vote, just enough to avoid a runoff with Roberson, who tried to muddy her with allegations of past spousal abuse that included hitting a former husband with a frying pan.

Smith will face Democrat Don Davis on Nov. 8 in the Democratic-leaning district for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C.

Roberson’s campaign argued voters should elect him over Smith because Democrats would use her past history against her and lose a seat that could otherwise swing to the GOP.

“Last night Don Davis won the general election as well,” Roberson campaign manager Adam Wood said Wednesday after Davis handily defeated three other Democrats and Roberson garnered just 26.75% of the votes in a field with six other candidates.

Roberson’s campaign went on the attack in early May accusing Smith of spousal abuse, bankruptcy and scams. The campaign distributed the “Expose Sandy Smith” file, which they said would be used as an “October surprise” by Democrats.

Wood stood by the decision to go on the attack against Smith. He said he was unsure whether Roberson would support Smith’s campaign but said he will not actively work against it.

“We are proud of the campaign that we ran,” Wood said. “I believe the results show the tactics we used were what we needed to do. It did not get us across the finish line but we left it all out on the field.”

In a tweet following her victory, Smith noted the attacks by Roberson as well as $600,000 in ads targeting her campaign by U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the GOP minority leader in the House.

“Nearly $2 million in smear ads against us and we still came out on top. No run-off,” Smith’s tweet read. “I will fight for border security, jobs, cutting the gas tax and fixing our broken Biden economy.”

Smith tweeted Wednesday that Roberson had called to congratulate her, adding that it was time to unite as Republicans.

In a statement later on Wednesday, Roberson said he wishes Smith “well” in the fall election.

“It was a hard fought race and I want to thank all of my supporters for their votes,” he said. “While I had hoped for a different outcome, I wish the nominee well in November.”

William Gheen, activist and founder of the ALIPAC, a political action committee that opposes illegal immigration, said that Smith’s victory following the vitriol is actually a good sign for the party’s chances in District 1 come November.

“I was on the ground in the 1st,” Gheen said. “We’d never seen anything like what just happened in the 1st. Kevin McCarthy swinging in with $600,000 worth of attack ads on a fellow Republican? It was insane.

“Sandy Smith passed through the trial by fire and had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at her. She’s taking her frying pan to Washington. I love it.”

Gheen said that in speaking to both registered Democratic voters and poll workers in the southern part of the 1st District, he heard that many of them are uncomfortable with “radical elements” of the party’s platform.

“They’re not happy,” Gheen said. “They’re not comfortable there. I think the message shining through for Smith is the D.C. swamp fears her because they can’t control her. The 1st District has someone running who will really not be beholden to the special interests in D.C. The special interests in D.C. just tried to take Sandy Smith out.”

Gheen also called for unity in the Republican party now that the primary is over, calling Wood’s statement damaging.

“The Sandy Roberson campaign is being destructive toward both the Republican party and the people of the district by refusing to graciously concede and endorse Sandy Smith for the general (election),” Gheen said.

Smith said that her campaign “defeated the big dark money last night.” She added that “people have spoken and want a real American First fighter that is going to stand up and fight for this district.”

Asked about Smith on Wednesday, Davis said he is focused on the needs of eastern North Carolina.

The new 1st Congressional District comprises 18 full counties and one partial county in northeastern North Carolina. The counties include Bertie, Chowan, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington and Wilson.

The district includes most of Pitt County, with the southern portion of the county in the 3rd District.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 53 percent to 46 percent in the counties that now make up the district, according to state election data.

Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper won 55 percent of the vote in the new district, while Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson won 47 percent of the vote that same year.

Smith in 2020 lost to Butterfield with 45 percent of the vote in the district.