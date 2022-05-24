ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Ryan Tannehill addresses Malik Willis mentor comment

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was present at organized team activities on Tuesday, which was the second session in two days for the Titans.

The team made players available to the media afterwards, and Tannehill was one of them — and as you’d expect, he addressed his now-infamous comment about it not being his job to mentor Malik Willis.

Tannehill says he meant no disrespect to Willis and his comments were spun into something else he didn’t intend. He also noted that he reached out to Willis immediately after mentor-gate began.

“We were communicating the whole time,” Tannehill said with a laugh. “As soon as it blew up, I reached out to him and said, ‘hey, I’m going to be a great teammate to you, I’m going to support you and they’re making this out to something that it’s not to be.’

“It’s not what it’s been made out to be at all,” Tannehill continued. “And he’s been good, and he was great with it throughout the whole time. As soon as I reached out to him, he’s like ‘yeah, I can’t believe it’s blown into this.’ So, things that were great with us from the beginning and have continued to be great, and it’s been great to have him in the room and get to know him as a person and we’ll continue to build that relationship.”

Tannehill also spoke on the progress he has seen from Willis thus far.

“He’s kind of coming up to speed with the way we work, the way we do things, and how we do things,” Tannehill said. “That’s one of my charges as leader of the room is to try to help him out, and he’s done a good job of getting with the room and working to get better.”

As we said at the time mentor-gate began, this whole thing was blown out of proportion. Tannehill was always going to help Willis out, even without using the specific label of mentor.

Adam Thielen's choice for NFL's best receiver won't surprise you

Being a two-time Pro Bowler and nine-year NFL veteran receiver gives Adam Thielen an elevated opinion when it comes to naming the best player in the game at his position. The options are obviously endless with standout players like Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and even Ja’Marr Chase. There are some legitimate otherworldly talents catching footballs for a living in the NFL today, including the obvious one that lines up across from Thielen at practice, Justin Jefferson.
Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney dies in auto accident

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an auto accident early Monday morning, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was 25 years old. The former TCU standout was selected by the Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and played in every game that season. However, the team released him in 2021.
7 recent Bears draft picks with opportunity to play more in 2022

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 season, where there are plenty of questions and concerns surrounding the current state of the roster. But there’s plenty of young talent on the roster, including some recent draft picks who have an opportunity to see increased playing time in 2022. Notably, that includes most of the 2021 draft class, which has the potential to be one of Chicago’s most impactful in recent history.
Senior Bowl director evaluates Dolphins RB ZaQuandre White

In 2021, the Miami Dolphins struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing for the fourth-fewest yards per game (92.2). Going into the offseason with a new head coach and a new offensive gameplan, there was a concerted effort by the team to improve their running game. They signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert early on in the process as well as Sony Michel just a couple of weeks back.
Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
