Karen Ann Luscan, age 80 entered into the eternal joy of the Lord on Thursday, May 26, 2022 with the Game Show Network playing on the television and her family beside her at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville where she had been a resident for a short time. Karen was born on December 20, 1941 at the family farm where the Lake Rathbun Administration building now sets, she was the youngest child of William Howard and Mary Francheon (Beaty) Teater. She was raised in the Plano, Iowa area and attended local schools.

CENTERVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO