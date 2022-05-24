Inaugural BAY-CON at Bay College in Escanaba

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Bothwell Middle School had not had a field trip of any kind since 2019, especially for the seventh-graders. That all changed last week when the school brought back its annual science camp. Tressa Scarlassara was one of 235 seventh-graders who spent time at Bay Cliff...
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Garden enthusiasts in Gwinn gathered to share plants with each other. The Gwinn Seed Library hosted a plant swap Saturday. Participants met at the Peter Nordeen Park pavilion with extra plants to trade with others. Among the plants exchanged included fruits, veggies, and flowers. The swap...
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Big Bay were getting some hands-on learning about conservation and the environment. It’s through a partnership between Powell Township parks and recreation, the Powell Township School District and the Marquette County Conservation District. Students were planting a native plant garden at the...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trivia Night is back at the Marquette Regional History Center. This is the first Trivia Night hosted by the history center since 2019. Entry will cost $5 per person, with proceeds going directly to the history center. Trivia topics will be drawn from the Mining Journal’s “Superior History” column, programs, exhibits, and Harlow’s Wooden Man quarterly newsletter.
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee is starting a Historic District Study Committee, and it’s seeking volunteers. The goal of the committee would be to see if the city of Negaunee can develop a local historic district. If a historic district is created within the city of...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Veterans honored four fallen comrades this weekend. UP Veterans and their families walked from Lower Harbor to Presque Isle and back. They carried four American flags with the names of four UP Veterans who passed away during their service. Marquette County Veterans is a...
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn pastry shop closed its doors for the last time Saturday. Towners Pastry and Chocolate closed both its Gwinn and Marquette locations today. The owners, Jake and Katie Bonzer, are moving to Florida so Katie can be a chocolatier at Disney World. Employees said community...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - GOP candidates for Governor had a chance to share their beliefs during a gubernatorial values forum in Marquette. The Michigan Coalition for Freedom hosted the event at the Kaufman Auditorium. Ryan Kelly, Ralph Rebandt, Michael Markey Jr and Doug Levesque were the candidates participating Friday night....
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lots of people in the U.P. and across the country are celebrating the unofficial start to summer. While everyone is planning to enjoy themselves, the Coast Guard station in Marquette is giving tips on how to be safe on the water. Station members like Cheyenne Basurto...
(WLUC) - In an hour-long special show, school officials, educators community members and legislators answered questions about mental health in Upper Michigan. TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson speaks with superintendents from NICE Community Schools, Superior Central Schools and Negaunee Schools in the video above. Sarah Derwin with the Marquette County Health...
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Township is putting tax revenue from marijuana dispensaries to a different green use, the township is investing in solar energy. Peninsula Solar installed 50 solar panels Friday to power the Negaunee Township Hall, it is projected to save the township hall 20% per year on energy bills. Township supervisor Gary Wommer explained the decision to invest in solar energy.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A voting rights reform campaign looks to make voting more accessible and more secure this election season. The group Voters Not Politicians (VNP) announced its first signature campaign for the Promote the Vote 2022 Ballot Initiative. VNP is a nonpartisan coalition that, according to its website, aims to strengthen democracy.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Federal law enforcement agencies will soon be held to a higher standard. President Biden signed the Executive Order on Advancing Effective, Accountable Policing and Criminal Justice Practices to Enhance Public Trust and Public Safety on Wednesday. Biden signed the executive order two years to the day after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. The order is aimed at reforming federal police agencies and could also change how law enforcement agencies across the UP operate.
