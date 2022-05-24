ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Sound Off calls from Monday, May 23

Citrus County Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m just calling to ask, a couple weeks ago I called in a Sound Off about the “cat man” and his sidekick and it was such a nice article – something positive – and I’m wondering why you didn’t print it yet. I’m looking in the paper for it every day...



Citrus County Chronicle

0529 Chronicle week in review: County rejects turnpike routes, drug dealer charged with murder and Vietnam War vet graduates high school this past week

In the first of a series on low-cost summer “staycation” ideas, Chronicle photographer Matt Beck highlighted the nearby Rainbow River in Dunnellon as a great place for tubing and kayaking, fishing, birding and scuba diving, with the two top activities being tubing and paddle sports. One of the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Other Guy l Texas tragedy requires necessary action

Parents don’t have it easy, not in today’s world. In the fast paced, instant gratification world we live in, the most necessary aspect is being involved with our children, engaging them in conversation. I talk to my children a lot, especially about what goes on the world. They...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Health Notes

Zumba classes with Certified Instructor Donna are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto. Classes are low impact and geared to seniors with a lot of laughter included. Get a good workout while dancing...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Taking turnpike to U.S. 19 not logical

If one of the objectives for the northern toll road is for hurricane evacuation, the U.S. 19 route is a poor choice because of its nearness to the Gulf Coast. A far better choice would be a route from Interstate 75, just north of Ocala, so that the State Route 22/44 would no longer be the only reasonable option to get to U.S.301, which is equal center to both coasts.
WALDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Murphy’s Law l ‘Peanuts’ and politics

Lucy Van Pelt: Why don’t you be a good little brother and go make me a jelly bread sandwich? If you don’t I’m going to leap on you and pound you right through the floor! So why don’t you make me that jelly-bread sandwich, huh? Please, dear brother?
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Meadowcrest residents aren’t the bullies

How is it an established, quiet residential community in Crystal River standing up with fellow neighbors became the bullies over a big city South Florida developer whose main motivation is, let’s be honest, profit?. Yes, they know the hot buttons and are likely masters of stirring up an argument...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

No Daniel Webster for any county

I am responding to comments in reference to Daniel Webster. I am so happy that you received help with your disability problem. I was not that fortunate. I went to one of Daniel Webster’s question-and-answer sessions in Beverly Hills. There were approximately 75 people who attended. I had written a letter I had given his assistant with all my concerns with my disabled son with phone number and email address. We were having severe problems with his funding for the facility.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

A career under the sea

Being on the water has always been a part of John Roussakies’ life, especially growing up in Homosassa. Being in it, though, is an altogether different tale for the 1993 graduate of Crystal River High School. And by being in it, it means being under the water as the 24-year Navy veteran recently assumed command of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida during a change of command ceremony May 20 onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Ohio-class guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealth, clandestine platform, stated a news release issued by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

On the Campaign Trail

Campaign Trail is a listing of political events for the 2022 election season. Send information, including campaign fundraisers by Thursdays weekly, to jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com. Tod Cloud, Republican candidate for Florida House District 23, will host a "coffee with the candidate" meet-and-greet from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Flooding concerns a threat as hurricane season begins

Citrus County was untouched by major storms last year but will it be as fortunate going into the 2022 hurricane season?. Amanda Woodward, emergency management director for Citrus County, doesn’t have a crystal ball to predict how Citrus will fare but she knows one thing for sure. The ground...
ENVIRONMENT
Citrus County Chronicle

Two shot, injured Thursday night in Crystal River

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late evening incident from Thursday in which two people had been shot, an agency spokeswoman wrote in an email late Friday afternoon to the Chronicle. At approximately 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to an alleged shooting on West Greenwood Lane...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County veterans honored with Washington honor flight

Fearing he would be drafted into the Korean War, Ray Stevenson didn’t wait but instead enlisted. It was 1951. He was living in Kansas. His father had worked in flour mills and had a subsistence farm. His mother was a homemaker. He joined the U.S. Navy. If he had...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from May 25 and 26

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from May 25. Davy Kenneth Lovett, 65, Floral City, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000. Ross Zackary Dobrin, 22, Floral City, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond. Kevin Christopher Keirns, 28, Floral City, arrested May 25...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seven Rivers Christian School graduation

Twenty-six graduates bid farewell to Seven Rivers Christian School Friday. The speaker at the 7 p.m. event at the Seven Rivers Church sanctuary was Headmaster Dana James. The graduating class valedictorian, Ainsley Winstead, welcomed the graduates’’ families and friends to the event. Winstead also thanked the school staff and fellow students for passing on a life-long lesson.
LECANTO, FL

