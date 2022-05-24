Sound Off calls from Monday, May 23

Being on the water has always been a part of John Roussakies’ life, especially growing up in Homosassa. Being in it, though, is an altogether different tale for the 1993 graduate of Crystal River High School. And by being in it, it means being under the water as the 24-year Navy veteran recently assumed command of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida during a change of command ceremony May 20 onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Ohio-class guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealth, clandestine platform, stated a news release issued by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

