Salvation Army Family Store closes temporarily

The Salvation Army Family Store, 430 Noble St. in Anniston, opened in May 2021 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. By Mia Kortright, Star Staff Writer, akortrig@gmail.com

The Family Store for the Anniston Salvation Army, 430 Noble Street, has closed while it looks for a new location, Major Ray Jackson said Tuesday.

The main office at 404 Noble Street is still open and serving the community in the areas of utility assistance, conducting worship services on Sunday mornings, and operating its character-building program for young people. The hours for the main office are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Friday.

“The reason for the closure is that we are looking for a new location,” said Jackson, administrator of the Salvation Army in Anniston. “We are looking for something in a high-profile location, and the headquarters is handling that.”

He also said the Family Store was not making money, and it was taking up too many resources to operate, in addition to having trouble staffing the store.

“We feel this is the best move because everything we make at the store goes back into the programs and serving our community,” Jackson said. “We felt as if we were not being good stewards.”

Jackson encouraged people to worship Sundays. Hours are 9:45 for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship. He leads the services.

Also, he encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army in Anniston. They may mail checks to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 218, Anniston, 36202, or they may donate online by visiting www.salvationarmyalm.org\anniston.