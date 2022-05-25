ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North, East & West Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Three’s company, three’s are the bee’s knees, everything good comes in threes. Well, the Texas Lottery on Tuesday morning is shining with three top prize-winning tickets across the Lone Star State.

Three $25,000 winning tickets were sold in El Paso, Mount Pleasant and Coppell — quite the wide range of wins for Texas geography! The three tickets matched all five of the winning numbers for the May 23 Cash Five drawing.

The Coppell winning ticket was sold at a Maple Mart on East Belt Line Road and was the only winning ticket out of the three that was a Quick Pick. The Mount Pleasant ticket was sold at Southend Grocery on Jefferson Avenue, while all the way across Texas, the El Paso ticket was sold at Food City on Alameda.

There were also 95 secondary prize winning tickets sold for the Cash Five game that netted players $350 each.

