Why Alibaba Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading lower by 4.75% at $83.09. Shares of Chinese companies are trading lower in possible reaction to US...

