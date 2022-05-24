Why Alibaba Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA India plans did not quite materialize in the way the company's outspoken chief executive officer Elon Musk may have hoped. The intransigent stance of the Indian government on import duty cuts and its insistence on localizing production did not cut ice with Musk. Following the stalemate, Tesla put its India plans on the backburner and shifted the resources mobilized for the India expansion elsewhere.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO