Tesla, Inc. TSLA is now seen as more than a car company, given its foray into energy, AI and robotics. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk reiterated over the weekend that the company's long-term potential is high. His comments came in response to a valuation framework for Tesla's shares discussed by Tesla influence and YouTuber Steven Mark Ryan, who goes by the Twitter handle @stevenmarkryan. He suggested that Tesla's valuation looks ridiculously low, even when evaluating Tesla solely based on electric vehicles, full-self driving and bots.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO