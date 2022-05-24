ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 is great except for one thing

By Victoria Song
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Google and Samsung announced Wear OS 3 last year, I had lots of questions about how well Google services would run on Samsung hardware. Of Google’s expansive suite of apps, I was most curious about Google Assistant. The only catch was it wasn’t available when the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Pixel Tablet could include support for third-party styluses

Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet might support the cross-manufacturer USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) standard, allowing it to be used with a range of third party styluses, if a recently-discovered entry in the USI’s list of certified products is to be believed. The entry, which we spotted via NuGiz, lists a device from Google with the product name “Tangor” and the model number “Tablet,” which are presumably placeholder names for the Android-powered tablet Google announced earlier this month.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple can’t dismiss Cydia’s amended antitrust lawsuit, judge says

Apple’s attempt to dismiss an amended antitrust lawsuit filed by the creator of Cydia, an app store for jailbroken iPhones, has failed (via Reuters). California District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denied Apple’s motion to dismiss the case on Thursday and is giving the company 21 days to respond to Cydia’s refiled complaint.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Amazon is ending Cloud Cam service and offering owners a free Blink Mini

Amazon is ending support for its Cloud Cam security camera and offering owners a free Blink Mini to replace it. MacRumors noted the change late last week, and The Verge obtained a copy of an email sent to customers announcing the change. Cloud Cam owners will be able to use their cameras and download video until December 2nd of this year, after which all recordings will be deleted and the hardware will no longer function. Customers with the Cloud Cam Key Edition will also lose the ability to connect to smart locks, although they can get a free fourth-generation Echo to replace the functionality.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple’s RealityOS for rumored headset appears in trademark application

RealityOS — the name Apple is reportedly using for the operating system running on its rumored virtual and augmented reality headset — has appeared in a trademark filing spotted by Parker Ortolani. Bloomberg News was first to report the “reality operating system” branding back in 2017, and references to the name have appeared in Apple’s software.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Kondo
The Verge

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could finally get always-on display

Apple may finally bring always-on display to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could introduce the feature with iOS 16, allowing the iPhone to display a limited amount of information even when it’s locked. Gurman says the...
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Twitter Circle may be starting to roll out to more users

Twitter started testing Circle earlier this month with a limited group, and now it looks like it’s starting to roll out to more users (via Android Police). The feature works a lot like Instagram’s Close Friends, as it allows users to send out tweets to a specific group of people rather than all of Twitter.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Google Maps#Google Assistant#Google Wallet#The Galaxy Watch 4#Tizen#The Google Play Store
The Verge

The merging of Comixology and Kindle has created a hell I’d like to escape

In February of this year, Amazon finally completed its consumption of the once independent app for downloading comics, Comixology. Amazon had acquired the app way back in 2013, and apart from removing the ability to buy comics directly from the app, it left it untouched for nearly a decade. But this year, Amazon changed things — incorporating Comixology’s digital marketplace directly into the Kindle ecosystem and totally redesigning the Comixology app. It has taken two distinct mediums — digital comics and digital books — and smashed them together into an unholy blob of content that is worse in every single way. Apparently, if you let one company acquire a near-monopoly in the digital books and comics spaces, it will do terrible things that make the experience worse.
INTERNET
The Verge

Comcast received a patent for this smart speaker design, but will it ever be released?

Comcast has received a patent for a smart speaker — one with a very unusual design, to say the least (thanks to @SteveDonohue on Twitter for pointing this out). Instead of opting for a spherical shape that comes with the Amazon Echo and Apple HomePod Mini, or even the rounded rectangular look of the Google Nest Audio device, a sketch shows what appears to be a speaker with a sloped top and a wide base.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get a free Galaxy Watch when you buy a Galaxy Fold 3

Memorial Day sales are in full swing right now, and that includes Memorial Day phone sales. If you’d like to grab a deal on one of the best Android phones available, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just $700 with up to $1,100 in trade-in credit at Samsung right now, and perhaps the most enticing thing about it is you get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with your purchase. The Galaxy Watch 4 alone is a $250 value, and there are several options to bundle for free with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3. Inventory isn’t likely to last long with a Memorial Day deal like this going, so act quickly and click over to Samsung now.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

This iPad Mini 6 case offers MagSafe-like charging capability

If you’ve wanted MagSafe-style convenient charging on an iPad Mini, Pitaka’s latest case is here for you. The new $79 MagEZ Case Pro for the sixth-generation iPad Mini (aka the iPad Mini 6) has magnetic points on the back that pass power through the iPad’s USB-C port when used with the included pad. Or you can use it with the $129 MagEZ Charging Stand, which elevates the tablet and provides a second Qi charging spot in its base for a phone or headphones.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
The Verge

The new Ayn Loki handheld runs Windows and starts at $299

Ayn, the maker of the Odin Android handheld, is releasing a lineup of what it calls the “most affordable” portable Windows gaming consoles yet (via Liliputing). The cheapest of the bunch starts at just $299 — $100 less than the 64GB Steam Deck. Ayn announced the news...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Memorial Day Smartphone Deals Offer Huge Savings on the S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

If you're looking for some good Memorial Day smartphone deals – you've come to the right place. To save you from spending the holiday weekend scrolling through marketing emails, we scoured the web and Samsung has the best smartphone offers right now. Samsung's Memorial Day Sale if offering major savings on high-performance options, including the S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 — giving you the chance to grab these smartphones at discounted prices.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy