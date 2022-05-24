ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ Needs to Revisit Rick’s Two Crows

By Kayla Cobb
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wgiuc_0fop4upm00

Last week, Adult Swim announced a new show that keen-eyed Rick and Morty fans knew was coming: Rick and Morty: The Anime. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s show has long played with anime, whether Adult Swim is releasing Japanese-language shorts or the series itself is mocking Voltron. But with all due respect with director Takashi Sano’s vision for his upcoming spinoff, there’s one story this new show absolutely needs to tackle. We need to see more of Rick and Two Crows.

In true Rick and Morty fashion, Rick’s (Roiland) bird and anime-inspired saga started as an act of petty revenge. Mad after discovering that Morty used his portal gun behind his back, Rick brought out a Wheel of Fortune style prize wheel in “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” to figure out who his new sidekick would be. When the pointer landed on “two crows” it seemed like that would be the end of the joke. Rick valued his grandson so little that two random birds could replace him. But of course, things didn’t stop there. By the end of the episode, Rick had learned how to partner with the crows rather than train them and chose to stay with them instead of Morty. It’s that choice that led to one of the wildest episode openings in the history of this show.

Out of nowhere, “Rickmurai Jack” began with title card “Chapter 13: A Wing and A Prayer.” The episode then launched into Rick, two crows, and Crow Horse waging an epic war against a band of owl warriors terrorizing a village. There was a brief moment where Morty returned to ask his grandfather to come home, but that didn’t matter. No, what mattered was that the battle for crows is never-ending and that Rick had a new theme song.

It’s a perfect anime parody. There’s a scantily clad lady, human-creature hybrids as allies, lots of jumping around and fighting, and of course the most important ingredient for any anime series: a bubbly Japanese-language bop that seems to have nothing to do with what’s happening on screen. All the pieces are there, yet none of them will explain why.

To be clear, I don’t want Rick and Morty: The Anime to explain how Rick became so invested in crow wars or who any of these random side characters are. Any explanation would ruin the joke. I just want a single, dead serious episode about Rick and the crows fighting their arch villain, Crowscare. I want an action-packed, Season 4 finale filled to the brim with references to past battles we will literally never see, characters the show assumes we already know, and nonsensical missions that will never be explained. “Rickmurai Jack” proved that you can go full anime and still be funny. Sano’s Rick and Morty shorts have proven that hyper-dramatic anime works in this universe. Marry the two concepts and give us an epic, over-the-top standalone boss fight that will never be resolved.

At the moment, we have no idea what form Rick and Morty: The Anime will take. It could follow the same version of Rick and the Smith family through a chronological assortment of adventures just like the original show. It could also produce a new mildly confusing, standalone story every episode, which is the form shorts like “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” have taken. But no matter what this new show looks like, Rick and Morty: The Anime needs two crows. We’ve already seen a glimpse of this wild world. Let us see some more.

Decider.com

Decider.com

Decider.com

Decider.com

Decider.com

