ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Candice Accola files for divorce from Joe King after seven years of marriage

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3gV1_0fop4aQU00

Candice Accola and Joe King are calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum, 35, filed for divorce from The Fray member, 41, on April 28, according to Us Weekly.

The estranged couple reportedly split in January due to “irreconcilable differences,” with the actress subsequently moving to Nashville. The musician remains in Brentwood, Tenn.

The exes tied the knot in October 2014 in New Orleans and share daughters Florence, 6, and Josephine, 1.

While Accola and King still follow each other on Instagram, the guitarist has notably deleted their photos, only keeping social media uploads with their girls. (King is also the father of daughters Elise and Ava with ex-wife Julie.)

As for Accola, she removed all of her Instagram posts last month. In the posts she has uploaded since, the actress has not been wearing her wedding ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpzS5_0fop4aQU00
The actress moved to Nashville, while King remains in Brentwood, Tenn.
candiceking/Instagram

“Finding the light,” she captioned her April Instagram return . Accola has since gone on to document life with Florence and Josephine.

Last week, the former CW star took a trip to Europe with her friends and former co-stars Michael Trevino, Michael Malarkey and David Anders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJPv1_0fop4aQU00
The estranged couple wed in October 2014 and share two daughters.
WireImage

“Tuscan cottage core is my 35 year old vibe,” Accola captioned May 19 pics before traveling to Liverpool .

She and King met in February 2012 when Nina Dobrev introduced them at a Super Bowl party. The rocker proposed to his then-partner in May of the following year.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'American Pie' Star Files for Divorce From Spouse After More Than 12 Years Together

American Pie alum Thomas Ian Nichols is going to be a single man. His wife of 12 years, Colette Marino, aka DJ Colette, recently filed paperwork requesting a divorce. Collette is a house DJ and vocalist. Per TMZ, Colette lists the date of separation as Sept. 3, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair tied the knot in Jan. 2007, and they have two minor children together, a son and a daughter. Their son Nolan is 10, and their daughter Zoë is 6.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Reveals Sweet Proposal

Country singer Kassi Ashton has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Ashton is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. He made the proposal all the more special for Ashton by proposing in the same place where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram followers that Myatt proposed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
David Anders
Person
Michael Malarkey
Person
Elise
Person
Michael Trevino
Popculture

'So You Think You Can Dance' Star's Husband Files for Divorce

Kathryn McCormick, who starred in So You Think You Can Dance and in the movie Step Up: Revolution, has ended her seven-year marriage with film director Jacob Patrick. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Patrick filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts this week. As...
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

NASCAR superstar’s wife files for divorce

NASCAR star Kurt Busch’s wife Ashley is filing for divorce, according to reports. The divorce papers were filed on May 9 and Busch’s wife accuses him of “committed a tortious act.”. Mrs. Busch did not explain what she meant by that. The couple has been together for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Files For Divorce#Marriages#Us Weekly#Cw#Wireimage#Tuscan
SheKnows

Brooke Shields & 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Share Adorable Twinning Moment Before a Fun Night Out Together

Click here to read the full article. Brooke Shields looks like she’s having a blast lately with her daughters now that they are in their late teens. She recently brought her oldest child, Rowan, 18, to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and now, it’s 16-year-old Grier’s turn for an art exhibit opening. The mother-daughter duo got ready together before their night out on the town. Twinning with their sleek, smooth hair, Shields wore a mirrored green turtleneck and red pants. She stayed in the background putting on her final makeup touches because the moment was all about Grier. The teen shined...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé: Liz updates fans on her relationship with Ed in 2022

After their bumpy ride on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show are wondering if Ed and Liz are still together in 2022. Big Ed is nothing short of a reality TV icon. He is known for his controversial behaviour on 90 Day Fiancé, as viewers have joined him on his journey to finding love.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jonathan Goodwin is Paralyzed After ‘AGT: Extreme’ Accident

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and his fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, have been updating fans about his condition following a serious accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last year. As a result of the accident, Goodwin is now paralyzed from the waist down. Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

111K+
Followers
12K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy