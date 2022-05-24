Candice Accola files for divorce from Joe King after seven years of marriage

Candice Accola and Joe King are calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum, 35, filed for divorce from The Fray member, 41, on April 28, according to Us Weekly.

The estranged couple reportedly split in January due to “irreconcilable differences,” with the actress subsequently moving to Nashville. The musician remains in Brentwood, Tenn.

The exes tied the knot in October 2014 in New Orleans and share daughters Florence, 6, and Josephine, 1.

While Accola and King still follow each other on Instagram, the guitarist has notably deleted their photos, only keeping social media uploads with their girls. (King is also the father of daughters Elise and Ava with ex-wife Julie.)

As for Accola, she removed all of her Instagram posts last month. In the posts she has uploaded since, the actress has not been wearing her wedding ring.

“Finding the light,” she captioned her April Instagram return . Accola has since gone on to document life with Florence and Josephine.

Last week, the former CW star took a trip to Europe with her friends and former co-stars Michael Trevino, Michael Malarkey and David Anders.

“Tuscan cottage core is my 35 year old vibe,” Accola captioned May 19 pics before traveling to Liverpool .

She and King met in February 2012 when Nina Dobrev introduced them at a Super Bowl party. The rocker proposed to his then-partner in May of the following year.