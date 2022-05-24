Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds and areas of blowing dust on area roadways.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO