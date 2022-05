It is wonderful to know many people enjoy walking the Labyrinth in the Field at the Edgecomb Community Church. It is a lovely spot to unwind from the world to meditate, pray or simply walk in the quietness of nature. Sometimes we do not realize the amount of stress and anxiety we carry in our bodies. Walking the labyrinth can help us to unwind and let go. There is no right or wrong way to walk the Labyrinth and every person’s experience is different. At times, as you slowly walk the labyrinth’s path, inner stirrings can bubble up giving insight and perhaps answers to situations you carry with you.

EDGECOMB, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO