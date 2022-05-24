ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho primary draws about 30% turnout

By WILLIAM L. SPENCE Lewiston Tribune
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnofficial voter turnout figures indicate that about half of all registered Republicans in Idaho cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. On a percentage basis, that was double the turnout among Democratic voters. Final numbers won’t be available until county canvassing boards certify the election results this week....

