Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Lands deal with Arizona

In his eighth major-league game, Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman blasted his first major-league home run. The first of presumably many big-league homers for the 22-year-old Gorman came on Saturday at the expense of Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (MIL-STL GameTracker) and his 95-mph fastball. It wasn't a cheap one:. That one...
Jadeveon Clowney wanted the opportunity to play for a Super Bowl title, and he believes he can make that happen with the Cleveland Browns. Clowney re-signed with the Browns because he wants to be part of that first Super Bowl team in Cleveland. "I just want to chase that Super...
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr Overstreet said. Read More Nepal plane with 22 people onboard goes missingCapsized boat in Colorado leaves one dead, one missing and 11 hospitalisedAvalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park kills one climber and injures two others
Former Minnesota Vikings 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning. The 25-year-old cornerback played one season for the Vikings. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to "stuffiness" and cold-like symptoms, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The team hasn't revealed whether Bader has been tested for COVID-19, but at this stage, the Cardinals don't believe his illness is...
The Miami Heat avoided elimination Friday night after beating the Boston Celtics 111-103 on the road in Game 6. Jimmy Butler's 47-point performance carried the Heat to a win, despite dealing with a nagging knee injury. The two teams will now meet one final time in a Game 7 on Sunday evening with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line.
Jimmy Butler was exceptional in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, as the Miami Heat avoided elimination thanks to his 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. While Butler was humble when describing his performance, Heat point guard Kyle Lowry did not hold back -- and his honesty may cost him.
Another week, another seven-stroke deficit erased, as Sam Burns came out of nowhere to grab victory at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. Firing a final round of 5-under 65 on a day when the scoring average at Colonial was nearly 3 over, the Louisiana native catapulted himself up the leaderboard and into a playoff with his good friend, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.
Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Alvarado's control issues finally reached a tipping point for the Phillies, so he'll exit the active roster to clear space for Friday's starter Bailey Falter. Alvarado's 15.4 percent walk rate is actually a notable improvement on his 18.7 percent mark from last year, but it's still nowhere near good enough and contributed heavily to his 7.62 ERA. His stuff is good enough that he could add to his 20 career saves at some point down the line if he could just figure out his command, but it doesn't look like such an improvement is coming any time soon.
O'Neill (shoulder) received a cortisone shot Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. O'Neill hit the injured list late last week with a shoulder impingement. Tests revealed this week that he's also dealing with some fluid buildup. If the cortisone shot has its desired effect, he could embark on a rehab stint as soon as early next week.
Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
The Minnesota Lynx retired Seimone Augustus' No. 33 jersey on Sunday before their game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Augustus was selected by the Lynx first overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft and spent 14 seasons there before heading to Los Angeles for one year. She is currently an assistant coach with the Sparks.
Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
Woodford won't start Monday against the Padres after he pitched out of the bullpen during Saturday's game against the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Woodford was in the mix to serve as the starter during Monday's series opener against San Diego, but he threw 39 pitches...
Almora went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Giants. The Reds gave up a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning Sunday, but Almora brought the team closer in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run homer. The 28-year-old has drawn four consecutive starts, and he has gone 7-for-16 with a homer, a double, seven RBI and four runs during that time.
Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
Renfroe (hamstring) said Saturday that he anticipates being ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Though Renfroe definitely said he doesn't think his hamstring will be a concern by the time Friday rolls around, he acknowledged that...
Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
