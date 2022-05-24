ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurence Fishburne and Clifton Collins Jr. Join Prison Drama 'Frank & Louis'

By Margarida Bastos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne and Primetime Emmy nominee Clifton Collins Jr. will be starring in the upcoming prison drama Frank & Louis with Participant, Zodiac Pictures, and Tyler Perry’s Peachtree & Vine Productions set to produce. Set to be directed by Swiss-Italian director Petra Volpe, the film...

