Yakima, WA

Cole Swindell to headline new Hop Country Music Festival in Yakima

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry performer Cole Swindell will headline the new Hop Country Music Festival at SOZO in Yakima on Sept. 10. Swindell recently released the...

Ann R. Worden

Ann R. Worden

Ann R. Worden passed away at her home in Yakima on May 8, 2022 at the age of 91. Ann was born in Yakima on January 14, 1931 as the third of four children to Austin and Ruth (Willard) McCafferty. Ann’s father, Austin “Shorty” McCafferty, owned the local dog kennel...
Chris Sagare

Chris Sagare

Chris Sagare, 81 of Yakima died May 21, 2022 at Angel House Family Home. He was born May 2, 1941 in Twickenham, England (a suburb of London), to Gerald and Eva (Howe) Sagare. He arrived in Yakima in 1953 and attended St. Paul’s and graduated from Marquette in 1959. Chris joined the Coast Guard and was trained as an electrical technician. He served from 1963–1967 and was stationed in Thailand where he learned his love of volleyball. Other posts included Westport, WA and Staten Island, NY.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Comparing Napa, Yakima ag gives a distorted picture

To the editor — I would like to counter the letter of May 27 comparing Napa Valley and Yakima agriculture. I retired from mainline agriculture production, but I am able to come much much closer to the value of agriculture in Yakima Valley than did Mr. Murrow. In Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
Mary A. Green, 89

Mary A. Green, 89

Mary A. Green, 89, of Yakima died Friday, May 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Time capsule was a fitting highlight to Decades Week at NVHS

On May 19, the town of Naches came together to discover the contents of a school time capsule buried 100 years ago. Throughout the week leading up to the time capsule reveal, Naches Valley High School celebrated its school spirit with a Decades Week. Not only were current high school...
NACHES, WA
Suzanne Loreé Richings

Suzanne Loreé Richings

Suzanne Loreé Richings, age 78, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Virginia Mason Hospital, with family members by her side. Suzanne was born February 1, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Paul and Jacqueline Richings. In 1946 her parents moved to Yakima, WA, and she spent the remainder of her life in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s a list of road projects planned in the Yakima Valley this summer

With summer months quickly approaching, local engineering and public works departments throughout the Yakima Valley are gearing up for road projects and other construction. Residents in Yakima, Union Gap and Selah will see several projects aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians and drivers this summer. Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston...
YAKIMA, WA
David K. Harris

David K. Harris

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved David K. Harris, David passed away peacefully at home in Yakima on Thursday May 19th, 2022 – he was 79. He was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon to John and Bertha Harris. He spent most of his young life on a farm in Montana palling around with his 3 siblings and caring for his mom.
YAKIMA, WA
William "Bill" Conrad

William “Bill” Conrad

William “Bill” Conrad, 75, born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 18, 1946, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Yakima, Wa. Bill grew up in Union Gap, as did his wife, Leanna (Mills). They graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965 and were married in 1966. They lived in Yakima before moving to Boise, Idaho, then Tacoma, WA and back to the Yakima Valley in 2003. A Celebration of Life will be held at his nephew’s house in Selah (21 Conrad Road) on June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm. A special thanks to the staff at Apple Creek Family Homes and Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. For a full obituary, see lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside's Special Olympics brings out the best in athletes and leadership students

Every spring, Sunnyside High School’s leadership classroom puts together a Special Olympics track meet for the Sunnyside middle and high schools. The annual event is filled with tons of competitiveness, sweat, tears, laughs and smiles. It is something many people in the community look forward to. The participating students get a chance to show their skill and athleticism on the track, and each year brings new faces from across the Yakima Valley.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Nancy Mae Clemmens

Nancy Mae Clemmens

Nancy Mae Clemmens, aged 80 and long-time resident of Benton City, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Monday evening May 16th, 2022. Nancy was born in Yakima, Washington on July 5th, 1941. Her Swedish parents, John and Judith Samuelson, raised her and her 2 older sisters, Alice and Lorraine, on their beautiful apple and pear orchard in Selah, Washington. In fact, Nancy’s life was punctuated by beauty. She was a beautiful woman physically and spiritually despite having survived both polio and rheumatic fever in her childhood. She attended Selah High School and played piano for 12 years for the Selah Mission Covenant Junior Church. For the rest of her life she would play for and delight people with this talent and her unique touch on the keys. This included playing at church, for family and friends as well as volunteering to play at Kadlec Hospital in Richland for patients and staff. Nancy married Steve Clemmens at her Selah church on November 7th, 1958. This wonderful marriage of 63 years to our Papa only magnified her beauty. It was apparent in all the homes our family lived in—clean, fresh, and decorated on the inside, flowers and green mowed grass on the outside. On holidays especially, her home would glow with beauty. Like her mother, she loved entertaining. Christmas was always special and full of the light of God in the decorations and traditional Swedish foods and all of the love she put into every one of these moments. Nancy was blessed with incredible friends that she dearly loved. You know who you are, and thank you for the love you had for her. She was thrilled to be a grandma at the age of 39 with the birth of Carrie’s 1st child, Amy. Following this were 9 more grandchildren including Emily, Bill, Josh, Nicole, Karly, Tom, Sean, Luke, and Hayley, and now 22 great-grandchildren.
SELAH, WA
Patricia A. Robbins

Patricia A. Robbins

Pat Robbins lived, loved and laughed through a full life that came to a close on December 9, 2021. Pat was a self-described “Nebraska Girl,” born in Ainsworth, Nebraska in 1938. She was the oldest of three sisters who spent most of their early years growing up in Ellensburg, Washington. It was at Ellensburg High School that Pat met Gary, the love of her life and partner in a wonderful adventure.
YAKIMA, WA
Clara M. Gray, 87

Clara M. Gray, 87

Clara Mae Gray, 87, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Gwynne E. Hackler, 73

Gwynne E. Hackler, 73

Gwynne Elaine Hackler, 73, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Warrior Walk through Yakima Valley honors fallen Marines

Shawn Marceau led a Warrior Walk through the Yakima Valley on Saturday, trekking 17 miles from his home in Harrah to Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima. The walk honored his late son, Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson, who was 22 when he was killed by an improvised bomb during a deployment in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 24, 2011 — Easter Sunday.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Highland's Martinez-Leal captures 1B/2B singles title

For most of the season, including Friday’s first two matches of the 1B/2B girls state singles tournament, everything came easy for Highland junior Lucia Martinez-Leal. The foreign exchange student from Spain briefly appeared poised to cruise to a title, but the rainy weather and Chewelah’s Avi Sahota combined to offer a significant challenge. Martinez-Leal lost her grip on the match, then found the strength and mental toughness needed to bounce back from within a point of losing seven times and win 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) for the Scotties’ first state tennis title since 1991.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ellensburg girls score in nine events, earn fourth-place trophy

TACOMA — They scored points in the first event of the day and the last event. It seems like Ellensburg’s girls are always climbing on the awards podium. Which is why the Bulldogs are always leaving Tacoma with a shiny handful of hardware. Led by a victorious 4x100...
ELLENSBURG, WA

