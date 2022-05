Mother Nature may be beautiful, powerful, and mystifying, but it’s Father Time who eventually catches up with all of us. We start out young and eager on our cute little red tricycles, our parents giving us an early push. We grow into kids on our first real bike, then progress towards power as we mount our first motorcycle. The years pass as we hop from bike to bike, invariably chasing just a bit more power or speed. The horsepower grows. The torque climbs higher. The sun ages our leather riding gloves until the lines begin to match those on our faces.

