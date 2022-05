Several ceremonies in southeastern Wisconsin this Memorial Day will honor members of the military. Increasingly, those are men and women from the Vietnam War era. For those veterans who pass away now, the state-administered Military Funeral Honors Program (MFHP) helps provide a final tribute that can include the presentation of a flag, the playing of taps and even a 21-gun salute. The state relies on veterans groups to perform the ceremonies.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO