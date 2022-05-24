3 Keys: Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 4 of Eastern Second Round

ST. LOUIS -- Darren Helm talked about his series-winning goal as if it were one he scored in a random regular-season game. "Just rush up the ice, three guys going hard to the net and I was just kind of trailing," the forward said after scoring with 5.6 seconds remaining in the third period to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at Enterprise Center on Friday. "Pass up the side wall and just wanted to put a puck on net. Found its way in."

