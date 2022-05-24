ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New Bentley Azure Models Use Science For A More Relaxing Drive

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bentley Azure was a four-seat luxury convertible built from 1995 to 2003, then again from 2006 to 2009, eventually being discontinued with no direct successor. Though the drop-top flagship remains dead and buried, the nameplate recently made a return on the new 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV Extended Wheelbase First Edition...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Look: Bentley’s New Flagship Bentayga Is an Even Longer and More Lavish SUV

Click here to read the full article. Want to stretch your legs? Bentley’s Bentayga Extended Wheelbase has you covered. Billed as the British marque’s “new luxury flagship,” this lengthened and more lavish SUV effectively replaces the Bentley Mulsanne four-door sedan. Robb Report was recently treated to a secret preview of the EWB ahead of it reaching US showrooms this fall. Our rendezvous with the new Bentayga variant took place in a closely guarded studio at Brooklands, near London. Built in 1907, Brooklands was the world’s first purpose-built racetrack and became synonymous with Bentley. In 1935, the 8.0-liter BH1, owned by famous...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launch kicks off with Azure special edition

Bentley's Bentayga SUV is now available in a long-wheelbase guise that offers up plenty of legroom for second-row passengers (and some really plush seats), though curiously it doesn't offer a third-row which can be had with the standard Bentayga. To mark the launch of the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, Bentley...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Celestiq Will Take The Fight To Rolls-Royce And Bentley

With the Escalade sitting at the summit of its range, you'd be forgiven for thinking Cadillac's image of excess and wanton consumption won't change anytime soon. The imminent arrival of the high-performance V derivative confirms this but, as GM plans to tackle electrification head-on, this is set to change. The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bentley Motors#Driving#Vehicles
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
Complex

Preview RAL7000Studio x Gushers Crazy Custom Sneaker Before ComplexLand

In anticipation of Gushers’ upcoming custom sneaker drop at ComplexLand 3.0—and another next level metaverse experience—Complex traveled to Italy to collaborate with RAL7000Studio in creating a liquid-filled, Gushers-inspired sneaker for this special partnership. As the design collective’s most exclusive run yet, the RAL7000Studio x Gushers sneakers incorporate...
APPAREL
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Unholy Sound Of The Bugatti Bolide's 1,850-HP Engine

The Bugatti Bolide is arguably the most extreme hypercar concept of the decade, with its wild aero and improbable aerodynamic upgrades that you would never expect to see on a production car. Yet that is what it will be; Bugatti is building just 40 of these crazy cars at a retail price of over $4.72 million. And incredibly, all of them are already sold out. So much for an economic downturn. For those lucky individuals, it will be a long wait before they will get to experience the car, as it is only expected to arrive in 2024. Until then, they can get a taste of what it will sound like by hearing it at this past weekend's Concorso d'Eleganza at the magical Villa d'Este.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Greatest Cadillacs Of All Time

You don't get to be the second most referenced car brand in music without a long history of culture-defining cars. The legendary career criminal Al Capone drove a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac and, through the 1970s and 1980s, no gangster movie was complete without a Cadillac. This was the American way to display wealth and success, whether earned honestly or not. Cadillac peaked with movie and music stars from the 1930s to the 1960s but has never left the limelight. At the turn of the century, and at just the right moment, Cadillac dug deep and committed to moving on from luxury barges and into the realm of luxury SUVs. Today it competes directly with the European brands dominating the premium sports sedan and coupe markets.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

DeLorean Reveals Alpha5 EV With Gullwing Doors

Everyone likes a good automotive comeback story. From the third-generation Dodge Challenger that revived the nameplate in the early 2000s to the new Acura Integra, carmakers know that pandering to our natural sense of nostalgia is a powerful marketing tactic. The return of an individual model is one thing, but a comeback for a brand as a whole is another: Enter DeLorean. We've known for some time that the maker of the classic DMC DeLorean was plotting a comeback and that it would be an EV. Teased earlier in May, the company has now revealed the first images of the Alpha5, a car it hopes will reinvigorate the brand.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW Dealers Are Freaking Out Over The Scout Announcement

Volkswagen is moving quickly towards an all-electric future. To help it gain ground in the US, the German automaker is reintroducing an iconic name from the not-so-distant past. Earlier this month, VW announced that it would revive the Scout name for a line of new EVs, but the company's dealer network sees nothing but red flags in the decision and believes that the dealer model may be changing, and not in their favor. The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) recently wrote a letter to VW, explaining its position.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferox500 Extreme Utility Vehicle Is A Hemi-Powered Wrangler From Italy

The Jeep Wrangler, for all its on-road flaws and reliability issues, is still one of the finest off-roaders that money can buy. Of course, these days, the Ford Bronco is giving the Wrangler some serious competition, but what if you'd never be caught dead in a Ford? Well, the Wrangler is a pretty good base for customization and upgrades, especially when you restomod it. Naturally, not everyone wants to go old-school and not everyone wants to take the Wrangler to the trails to defend its honor against the Bronco. Some people just love the classic shape and the timeless proportions, and among those people are the men and women behind the Militem Ferox500.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Will Copy Ferrari For Its First EV

In the last decade or so, the automotive industry has gone through a massive transformation to comply with stringent regulations and changing customer demands. The rise of the SUV and electrification has spelled doom for the once-popular sedan, for example, with brands rushing to bolster their respective ranges with high-riding crossovers.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Major US Carmaker Spends $2.5 Billion On US-Based Battery Plant

Multinational automotive group Stellantis has announced a joint venture with Samsung SDI to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. The facility, which will be established in Indiana, is targeting a 2025 production start with an initial annual output of 23 gigawatt-hours (GWh). With demand for Stellantis-branded EVs expected to rise in the coming years, the facility will see an increase in the production of lithium-ion batteries.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Man Spends 96 Days Creating Wooden Lamborghini For His Son

For many gearheads, the obsession with all things automotive blossomed at an early age. Be it a beloved toy car, a collection of motoring magazines, or a parent with a fondness for speed, most of us can attribute this passion to our early days. This lucky little boy in Vietnam is no different. Thanks to his father's remarkable skill, he will have gasoline coursing through his veins for many years to come.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Promises Full Self-Driving Within One Year

While we respect Elon Musk's contribution to the automotive world, we feel it fair to say that he has a poor record when concerning deadlines. Last year we ran an opinion piece on most of the empty promises and failures, for which he seems to get a free pass all the time.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

A 400-HP Restomod Subaru WRX Will Be As Awesome As It Sounds

Twenty-five years ago, in 1997, Subaru won the constructor's title in the World Rally Championship for the final time. That same year, Colin McRae famously lost to Tommi Makinen in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV by a single point. Few people know that Subaru had almost nothing to do with...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari SP48 Unica: One-off supercar benefits from 3D printing

Ferrari has come out with another wild one-off supercar resulting from its Special Projects program. The new car is called the SP48 Unica, and it's based on the F8 Tributo. The Special Projects program provides Ferrari's most loyal customers with the opportunity to work with Ferrari's design team and imagine a true one-off car. The whole process from the start of the initial consultation to handing over the keys takes about a year, and no doubt one needs to already own a significant number of Ferraris just to be invited to the program.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Innovative + inventive sneaker designs that are the future of footwear

Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, however with time they’ve now turned into style statements, a representation of our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From Nike-inspired minimal trendy shoes to watercolor sneakers – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL
CarBuzz.com

This V12-Powered Megayacht Is Inspired By Supercars

In most parts of the world, swishing up in a brand new Ferrari Roma would make quite the statement. The V8-powered grand tourer is a gorgeous expression of wealth; driving something this prestigious would let everyone know you've arrived. But, in places like Monaco, the Prancing Horse's cheapest offering won't...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy