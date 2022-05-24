ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Inspire TMS Denver

KDVR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspire TMS Denver is revolutionizing the way doctors treat depression and other mental...

kdvr.com

KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View – Full episode 5/29/22

DENVER (KDVR) — “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with lawmakers and activists to discuss gun violence and what should be done to prevent it following a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. Mauro’s guests are State Representative Tom Sullivan, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closure at Vail Pass summit

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Department of Transportation issued safety closures on eastbound I-70 due to dangerous weather conditions. The safety closures are located between Exit 180 to East Vail and Exit 190 to Vail Pass summit. To view the CDOT closure map, click here. Updates to follow.
VAIL, CO
KDVR.com

Westbound I-70 closed at Loveland Pass

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE: Westbound I-70 has reopened to traffic between Exit 216 to US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 to US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne. The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a road closure at Loveland Pass due to road safety concerns. Snowy conditions are causing a...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

1 dead in N Brighton Boulevard crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is looking into a crash that killed one person early Monday morning. The crash happened at E. 46th Ave. and N. Brighton Blvd. around 1:20 a.m. The victim’s identification will be released as soon as next-of-kin is notified.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

10% rain and thunderstorm chance Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Memorial Day. Otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 68 degrees in Denver. The mountains can expect a 50% chance of rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s. Gusty...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman dead in northbound I-225 crash

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two motorists on northbound I-225 going to westbound I-70. One adult woman was found dead at the scene. Her identity will be released once the next-of-kin is notified. I-225 has since reopened.
DENVER, CO

