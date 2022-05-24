ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Chihuahua found with arrow through neck expected to survive

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DpN5_0foosOqa00
1 of 2

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A chihuahua puppy found shot through the neck with an arrow in Southern California was expected to survive after veterinarians removed the projectile, authorities said.

A woman reported to 911 that she found the wounded dog Monday in a neighborhood near the city of Desert Hot Springs after hearing the puppy “screaming,” Riverside County Animal Services said in a statement.

A sheriff’s deputy picked up the 4-month-old female and transferred it to an animal services officer who brought the pup to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

Veterinary staff determined that the arrow did not strike the puppy’s vital arteries and it was removed.

“For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement. “We are shocked and we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this.”

Gettis said the agency will continue to treat the puppy and work on finding her a home.

Veterinary technician Emily Ellison said the puppy is affectionate.

“I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It’s very sick,” Ellison said.

Comments / 159

Diana Nickerson
6d ago

Thats so sad that someone would do that to a defenseless dog no matter the breed. I hope they catch who done it and punish him to the full extent of the law. I have 2 chihuahuas and love them very much. This makes me very angry. 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Reply(6)
74
Shawna Fahnholz
6d ago

find the sick person and do the same thing to them then send them to prison for ever. That poor baby didn't deserve that. Is he-she up for adoption? interested

Reply(8)
60
Candice Sheets Cleary
6d ago

my prayers for this precious baby. How can anyone be so cruel! My heart breaks for this little face. Dogs are not just dogs. They are family and they feel pain! Hope who ever did this is found and jailed!

Reply(1)
36
Related
KTLA

1 killed in 210 Freeway crash near Arcadia

One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chihuahua#Arrow#Veterinary#Desert#Ap
Boston 25 News WFXT

Toddler found sleeping in closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — A toddler was found sleeping in a closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California, officials say. The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home Saturday around 6 p.m. after reports of a disturbance at a home in Apple Valley. When they arrived, they spoke with Jeddidiah Schulz, 38, and a deputy noticed a child in the living room with multiple cats.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested.

Firefighters say the Elk fire in Yucca Valley is now 75% contained. Two 18-year-old campers were arrested for allegedly starting a fire in Yucca Valley that grew to 431 acres. The fire started near Elk Trail in Yucca Valley on Thursday and left the area covered in smoke, making it hard for some to breathe. The post 431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested. appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Mohave Daily News

NEEDLES — Authorities in California, Arizona and Nevada are trying to find a mustang, but not just any mustang.

A silver stainless steel mustang — the mascot of Needles High School — was stolen Wednesday night from outside a private residence in Needles. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department/Needles Police is enlisting the help of area law enforcement agencies in finding the privately owned conversation piece that most recently was used to help celebrate Needles High School's Nevada 2A state softball championship.
NEEDLES, CA
z1077fm.com

FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE FROM SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY FIRE

As of 8:48 p.m. (Friday, 5/27) BY Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. Firefighters continued to work the Elk Fire in Yucca Valley throughout today (Friday, 5/27). More than 60 firefighters worked on containment lines, mop-up and patrolling the fires’ edge for hotspots. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Helicopter 554 assisted with bucket drops throughout the day, helping cool hot spots & give aerial reconnaissance.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Reyes Dead after Motorcycle Accident on 60 Freeway [Hacienda Heights, CA]

32-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Crash near South 7th Avenue. Around 12:05 a.m., police responded to the westbound lanes of the highway near 7th Avenue. According to reports, Reyes collided with another vehicle while traveling west on a motorcycle. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Due...
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Semi truck versus semi truck crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire District (Information) Needles, California: Semi truck versus semi truck crash has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station. The crash was reported before 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire District Station 32 and...
NEEDLES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Woman Found Dead at Glendora Park

LOS ANGELES – The coroner identified the woman who was found dead at a public park in Glendora recently. Donna Emery, 55, was the woman found dead at Finkbiner Park, 160 N. Wabash Ave. May 23. Her cause of death was deferred, pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
GLENDORA, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed on Freeway On-Ramp

A 62-year-old man who was fatally struck while walking on an on-ramp to the Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday on the Rosemead Boulevard ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. David Meadows was identified as the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Two homeless individuals arrested in 2021 case of another homeless man’s death

Two homeless individuals from Anaheim have been arrested in relation to a beating that led to the death of Gilbert Daisaku Johnson, a homeless man who had previously lived in Costa Mesa. The suspects, 30-year-old Daniel Salazar and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Stewart, were arrested in Anaheim on November 16th, six months...
crimevoice.com

Massive Meth Haul Snagged on the Main Streets of Azusa

AZUSA – An evening patrol in an area where there are an abundance of retail operations and fast-food restaurants revealed a suprising find being transported in a suspicious vehicle. Azusa Police Department Officers attempted a vehicle check on the 1200 block of West Foothill Boulevard on May 19th just prior to the 5:00 PM rush hour.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy