We've got the perfect scoop for any of you car guys looking for something fun to do this weekend. The ultra-famous Rick Ross has decided to take his entire 100+ car collection on a road trip to Georgia, where he'll be making a memorable show. Along with some awesome tunes and an undoubtedly extensive party, this will be an actual car show for some of the craziest cars in the world. Many V8 muscle cars, luxurious cruisers, and high-powered race cars will likely be featured, making for an incredible lineup of hard hitters. Of course, many wonder if this show will be all it's cracked up to be, but recent development has people talking.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO