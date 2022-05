BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was convicted of the 1997 murder of 25-year-old taxi driver Richard Phillips when she was 15-years old, will remain in prison after an appeals court decided to uphold her life sentence. In 2020, Rebecca Falcon received a new sentencing, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 […]

