Mineral County, WV

Track Jack Stanislawczyk to Harris Boggs.jpg

By Photo courtesy Dawn Boggs
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Under the...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Local teams learn schedule, matchups for state baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport, Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior will represent the area in Charleston this week at the state high school baseball tournament. Following the conclusion of regional championships across the state, seeds and schedules for the tournaments have been released — and local fans have a pair of exciting semifinals to look forward to.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Terri Reed Cutright & Associates: The revitalization of Morgantown

Established in 2008, Terri Reed Cutright & Associates has been on the cutting edge of grant writing and community development. Leading that charge in Morgantown is founder and President Terri Cutright. Over the last 30 years, Cutright has been recognized for her leadership acumen with several awards, including the 2015...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVSWA and BWC announce partnership for sports award plaques

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Sports Writers Association and the Bear Wood Company have announced a partnership to produce all-state high school sports award plaques. They will be West Virginia-shaped, wood plaques with the WVSWA insignia logo and engraving of name, high school, sport, year and...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

The 6 most significant events in the Greater Clarksburg 10K

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A number of factors contributed to the growth and significance of the Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K over the years. Founding of the race. In 1996, Georgia Hatfield, wife of Carl Hatfield and community activist, approached Carl about holding a race with national reach.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Family key for Rodney Gallagher

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — If you were at the press conference at Laurel Highlands High School this past Wednesday in which Rodney Gallagher announced his commitment to West Virginia’s football program, it was obvious that family and community have been, and will continue to be, a big part of Gallagher’s life.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

Birth announcements

PERTZ — A son, Ryker Michael Pertz, 6 pounds, 6 1/2 ounces, was born May 20, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Lesley R. Pertz (Harris) and Joshua M. Pertz of Jane Lew. Maternal grandparents are Allen R. Cook and Amy L. Cook of Buckhannon and Randy L. Harris of Buckhannon. Paternal grandparents are Edwin and Patricia Pertz of Walkersville. Great-grandparent is Wanda M. Harris of Hughesville, Maryland.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Women’s Business Center opens in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Community leaders and members of the public in Charleston recently celebrated the grand opening of the West Virginia Women’s Business Center at the newly unveiled City Center at Slack Plaza. While this ribbon-cutting event marked the center’s official grand opening, the Women’s Business Center has been...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Around the community

The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 22 cents higher this week, at $4.484 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week prices in Northern West Virginia averaged $4.484. The average price during the week of May 16 was $4.265. The average price during the week of May 24 was $2.981. Average prices around the area were $4.499 per gallon in Bridgeport, $4.492 in Clarksburg and $4.492 in Morgantown.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mary Virginia Primm

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia Primm, 86, of West Union, WV, (Oxford Road Community), departed this life on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, surrounded by her family. Mary Virginia was born July 12, 1935, in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of the...
PENNSBORO, WV

