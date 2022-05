Charles Coxe Hendrix Coxe Charles Hendrix Coxe, 85, passed away on May 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held in his honor at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wilks Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to attend "Charlie's Show and Shine" prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. where many local hot rods will be on display in the funeral home parking lot. Hot rodders are encouraged to follow the procession to the cemetery at the conclusion of the funeral service. Donations can be made in Charles' name to the Shriner's Hospital in Utah. A full obituary will appear online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

