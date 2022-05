I have had the pleasure to work with all three candidates for the Beadle County Register of Deeds. Only Kelley Haaland asked if I would endorse her. I have known her the past five years as a faithful employee to the office of the Register of Deeds. Kelley was the first candidate to return her petition, which shows she was serious from the beginning.

