The Qatar World Cup is failing to live up to promises on reducing its carbon footprint, a new report has warned, creating another problem for the tournament. Organisers have claimed that the 32-team showpiece will be the first “carbon neutral” World Cup, meaning any emissions would be limited and offset. However Carbon Market Watch (CMW), a not-for-profit organisation which works closely with the European Union, has examined the organisers’ plans and says projected emissions have likely been underreported, with the footprint created from building seven new stadiums of particular concern.

FIFA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO