Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb sued by trading card company

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 6 days ago

CeeDee Lamb is being sued by a trading card firm for alleged breach of contract.

In a lawsuit filed in Texas , Leaf Trading Cards is claiming that the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver agreed to sign a given amount of cards for the company but failed to meet the requisite number.

“As a result of Lamb’s breach of the License Agreement, Leaf was unable to fulfill orders from customers who received redemption cards that would be exchanged for a card signed by Lamb,” the suit states.

“Moreover, Leaf is having to compensate customers due to the inability to provide cards signed by Lamb.”

Brian Gray, the CEO of Leaf, tweeted a statement on Monday, saying how rare these circumstances have been for the company.

CeeDee Lamb is being sued by a trading card firm for alleged breach of contract.
Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in January 2022
“As we shared last week, Leaf has filed the first ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements,” Gray tweeted . “We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.”

Lamb is entering his third season in the NFL with the Cowboys. Last year, he caught 79 balls for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

