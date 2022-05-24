ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McEnany on 'Outnumbered': High gas prices are part of Biden admin's 'grand design' for America

By Fox News Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News' Kayleigh McEnany said the Biden administration refuses to acknowledge the harm of high gas prices because their end goal is to force Americans to turn to clean energy vehicles. On "Outnumbered" Tuesday, McEnany warned that pricing Americans out of the market is...

Sandra Scarbrough
5d ago

Its all part of a plan cooked up by Democrats! Weaken Americans by taking away their means of transportation, cause food shortages,control our children, our free speech, our guns, sound familiar? Perfect set up to start a Communist /Socialist country! Better vote Republican or kiss your free American life goodbye!

BIDENS BLUNDER
3d ago

I think we know that BIDEN'S gas prices were not a coincidence. Hope all the people that voted for him enjoy these prices. He has no intention, and certainly no capability to bring prices down.

Rick Fingers
4d ago

Biden Cancled keystone Prices went up Removed sanctions from the Russian pipeline and prices went up Halted all new leases on drilling and prices went up ..left Americans to die in Afghanistan abandoning wells and pipelines to the tailban prices went up canceled leases that weren't being used and prices went up . stood by and signaled to putin he wouldn't do anything of he invaded Ukraine and prices went up ...So ya I guess Whoopi knows best ..that Brandon's decisions haven't affected prices ..I also have a nice bridge I'll sell cheap

