The head of the New York State School Boards Association says he is pleased that 99% of the public school budgets in the state passed earlier this month. NYSSBA Executive Director Bob Schneider says the organization saw two things occur as a result of the budget votes -- the first is that residents statewide support their school districts; the second is that voter turnout increased this year...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO