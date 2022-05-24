ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Rookie Class Making Strong First Impression on Pete Carroll, Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agRl0_0foojqnh00

While few true football activities happen on practice fields in May, OTAs remain a key component of an NFL offseason, especially for incoming rookies. Less than a month after being drafted, Seattle's latest crop of first-year players has gotten off to an encouraging start.

RENTON, WA - The Seahawks' incoming 2022 draft class hasn't even been part of the team for a month. But all in all, the nine-player group has hit the ground running with the final phase of the offseason program starting on Monday.

Taking the field with veterans for the first time to partake in the latest step before their initial training camp opens in July, as is the case every year, coach Pete Carroll and his staff were curious to see how Seattle's latest crop of rookies stacked up. While it was just one non-padded "fake football" practice, so far, the group as a whole has left a strong first impression in a brief period of time.

"Really, that is the first thing that we have to do, is to figure out where they are," Carroll told reporters after Monday's session. "However, they’ve been with us enough and they just had a section out here of about 15 plays or something. They can run a ton of the offense already, and the defense, so the guys have come along."

Rookies entering the NFL have little time to prepare before being thrown to the wolves. Shortly after being drafted, they are already on the practice field participating in rookie minicamp and in the classroom trying to learn a playbook in quick order. The process can be a blur for many players and each organization handles the acclimation period a bit differently.

But while players such as first-round pick Charles Cross and second-round pick Boye Mafe won't truly be tested until the bullets start flying for real in August, Seattle's latest batch of rookies hasn't been fazed by anything thus far. As Carroll noted on Monday, his assistants have done an excellent job instructing and getting their new players up to speed, setting them up for a successful first offseason.

"It is really a statement about the teaching, we’ve done a nice job, the coaches have really been on it to get these guys prepared and learning," Carroll said.

Since the Seahawks don't conduct 11-on-11 drills during OTA practices due to strict contact prohibitions, trying to evaluate players this time of year can be a futile task.

When second-round pick Ken Walker III takes a handoff out of the backfield, he isn't going to be tackled or even wrapped up. Along the offensive line, Cross and third-round pick Abraham Lucas will be drive blocking pads, not defensive ends. The same can be said for Mafe and fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith, who won't be taking any full speed reps against offensive linemen and will work near-exclusively against sleds and dummies.

If there are players who benefit more from these sessions with so many restrictions, seventh-round picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young should have ample opportunities to make plays in the passing game during 7-on-7 drills, especially with star DK Metcalf not in attendance. But even for them, playing against cornerbacks such as fellow rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen who can't play press coverage and are discouraged from making plays on the football sullies the evaluation process.

Again, this isn't real football and Carroll emphasized that on numerous occasions during his press conference on Monday. There are clear limitations put in place by the league and the Seahawks do their best to maximize on what they are allowed to do this time of year in a controlled environment.

Still, these quick-hitting practice sessions in May and June remain invaluable for rookies adjusting to playing at the highest level. Mental reps are just as important as physical ones and over the next few weeks, Carroll hopes to see Cross, Mafe, and the rest of Seattle's first-year players continue to learn play calls, sharpen their technique, and stay healthy building up to the start of camp in late July.

"They are working hard at it, so I have no complaints at all. We are moving, we can see a lot of stuff, we’ll be able to see guys in situations, and we will be doing a lot of down and distance situations just to get the looks we need, so everything is moving along fine.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Speaks Out On Seattle: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson will began his Denver Broncos tenure where his NFL career began. The Broncos are set to open the 2022 regular season on the road against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. But Wilson has made it clear that there will be no extra emotions with the contest. It's...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Renton, WA
Sports
City
Renton, WA
The Spun

Antonio Brown Announces Decision On His NFL Career

Antonio Brown announced Saturday night a decision on his National Football League career. The former star NFL wide receiver revealed that he will not be playing in 2022. Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, but was let go following a bizarre on-field outburst during a game in New York last fall.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Girlfriend Video

Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson gets brutally honest on Week 1 game vs. Seahawks

Despite the anticipation about the Denver Broncos’ Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 season, Russell Wilson is not making a big deal out of it. Broncos and Seahawks fans probably have the opening game already circled on their calendars. After all, it is the first time Wilson will be facing off against the Seahawks following his 10-year stay with the franchise. The veteran QB was traded to Denver this offseason as Seattle decided to go another direction, with his former team getting a multitude of picks, Drew Lock and Shelby Harris in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#Rookies#American Football#Wa
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers second-year WR Brandon Aiyuk said he wants to “maximize” his role in their offense next season. “Everybody has personal goals that they want. But I know that comes alongside with everything we want to do as a team. I’m trying to really maximize my spot, my role I have in this offense and let it take it where it’s at,” Aiyuk said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “I’ll maximize everything, starting right now.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 best trade targets for the Seahawks to round out their 2022 roster

It’s been a rather interesting offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. After trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Seattle finds themselves in a bit of a rebuild. Even so, Pete Carroll seems to disagree as he aims to lead the franchise to a playoff appearance in the upcoming season. To do that though, the front office needs to take a look at some potential trade targets to round out the Seahawks’ 2022 roster.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Bo Scarbrough boosts Stallions' offense in playoff-clinching win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz wanted folks sitting inside the media conference room at Protective Stadium to know that he’s happy. He’s happy his team came from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16 on Sunday. He’s happy that his team improved to 7-0, and he’s happy his team became the second to earn entry into the playoffs before Memorial Day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
662
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy