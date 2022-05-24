Why Morgan Freeman is permanently banned from visiting Russia

Morgan Freeman is part of Russia’s permanently banned list, as it was revealed by the Eastern European country, in a list of 1,000 Americans that also includes President Joe Biden , Vice President Kamala Harris , and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg .

The Hollywood star was added to the list following his involvement in a promotional video for an organization called ‘The Committee to Investigate Russia’ where the actor said, “We have been attacked,” adding “We are at war.”

Freeman was described on the list as “a well-known film actor who in September 2017 recorded a video message accusing Russia of conspiring against the United States and calling for a fight against our country,” stating that he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using “cyber warfare to attack democracies around the world,” and to his “sworn enemy, the United States.”

The updated list includes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President’s son Hunter Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

GettyImages

The country states that many of the people on the list “incite Russophobia,” emphasizing that “the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff.”

And while politicians, journalists and celebrities on the list have yet to share their thoughts after appearing on the list, former federal prosecutor Norman Barbosa declared, “at least I’m still in good company,” while US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe wrote, “What an honor.”