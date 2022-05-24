ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Morgan Freeman is permanently banned from visiting Russia

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFbcK_0fooix5P00

Morgan Freeman is part of Russia’s permanently banned list, as it was revealed by the Eastern European country, in a list of 1,000 Americans that also includes President Joe Biden , Vice President Kamala Harris , and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg .

The Hollywood star was added to the list following his involvement in a promotional video for an organization called ‘The Committee to Investigate Russia’ where the actor said, “We have been attacked,” adding “We are at war.”

Freeman was described on the list as “a well-known film actor who in September 2017 recorded a video message accusing Russia of conspiring against the United States and calling for a fight against our country,” stating that he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using “cyber warfare to attack democracies around the world,” and to his “sworn enemy, the United States.”

The updated list includes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President’s son Hunter Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPhiw_0fooix5P00 GettyImages

The country states that many of the people on the list “incite Russophobia,” emphasizing that “the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff.”

And while politicians, journalists and celebrities on the list have yet to share their thoughts after appearing on the list, former federal prosecutor Norman Barbosa declared, “at least I’m still in good company,” while US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe wrote, “What an honor.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy