BOISE - Over the next three days, the Office of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney will conduct a Post-Election Audit in select counties and precincts across the state. In the last legislative session, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1274 into law, creating a post-election audit after each primary and general election. The counties are chosen by random ball draw weighted proportionally to their population after which precincts from within those countries were selected.

IDAHO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO