ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breese, IL

Father McGivney’s 31-Win Season Ends In Regional Finals Against Mater Dei

By Brad Piros
edglentoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREESE – A 31-5 record season came to a close for the Father McGivney Catholic High School baseball team Monday afternoon. They took on the Mater Dei Knights (12-18) in the regional championship game and came up short losing 2-0 to a team they had just beat two weeks...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Owens Has Three Hits, Drives In A Run, Fans Eight In Circle As Edwardsville Wins Class 4A Regional Softball Title With 11-0 Win Over Kahoks

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior pitcher Ryleigh Owens allowed only one hit while striking out eight inside the circle and also helped herself with three hits and an RBI as the Tigers won the IHSA Class 4A softball regional championship game 11-0 over Collinsville Friday afternoon at the District 7 Sports Complex.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

CM's Boys, Shells' Noble and East St. Louis Team Shine In IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet

CHARLESTON - Civic Memorial's track and field boys and Roxana's discus thrower Ashton Noble turned in stellar Saturday performances at the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Finals. The Shells' Noble placed second in the discus with a toss of 51.01 meters and Jackson Collman of the Eagles was seventh at 9:43.05 in the 3,200-meter run and the 4 x 800 relay of Justice Eldridge, Lucas Naugle, D.J. Dutton and Asian Henders was eighth with a time of 8:12.67.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
edglentoday.com

Triad Softball Wins Regional Title On Home Field Over Jersey 9-6

TROY – The Jersey High School softball team (17-14) took on the Triad Knights Friday afternoon in the regional championship game. The Panthers out hit the Knights 15-13, but Triad were still victorious by a score of 9-6. Triad got things started in the second inning when Kelsey Neace had an RBI single to make it 1-0. The game just went back and forth from there and saw four home runs.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE School of Pharmacy Student Receives National Leadership Award

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s (SOP) Khushali Sarnot has been recognized nationally with the 2021-22 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Student Leadership Award. The award honors Sarnot’s interest in pharmacy practice in health-systems and her successful track record as a leader. Sarnot’s...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Teutopolis, IL
Breese, IL
Sports
City
Breese, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Honoring Illinois' Fallen

SPRINGFIELD - The United States and Illinois flags are displayed at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 30, 2022. The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor J.B. Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up Throughout Area Cities, Counties and State

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in April 2022 stood at 5.6 percent in Alton compared to 8.3 percent the same month in 2021 and in Edwardsville remained stable at 3.4 percent to the same 3.4 percent a year ago. Granite City's rate was 4.2 percent compared to 6.7 percent in April 2021. East St. Louis has made considerable progress, moving from 12.1 percent in April 2021 to 7.7 percent in April 2022.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Harris
Person
Tyler Robertson
edglentoday.com

Red Cross Issues Ways To Enjoy Summer Safely

ST. LOUIS — How do you plan to enjoy this summer? Whether your plans include fun in the water, camping or grilling your favorites, the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has some resources you can use to help you have a safe summer. And don’t forget your furry friends — there are even some safety tips to follow to help protect your pets as the weather warms up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy