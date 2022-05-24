ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

At least 50 gunshots fired, injuring 2 people at Fayette County graduation party

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zT3vU_0foohNiO00

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — What was supposed to be a small graduation party ended in a shootout on a Fayette County street that injured two people.

The shooting happened Saturday around 12:20 a.m. on Annelise Park Drive, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said their investigation found a graduation party for 25 guests was advertised on social media. The party ended up drawing close to 200 people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said a fight happened on the street and at least 50 shots were fired. The gunfire hit two men and damaged several cars at the party. Deputies recovered two guns and said at least two other guns were involved in the shootout.

“Each year Fayette County Deputies and Investigators respond to similar parties near the end of the school year. Many have a similar outcome where too many unwanted guests arrive and the overcrowding and often alcohol leads to arguments and gunfire. These parties have unfortunately ended in injury and death over the last several years,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

  • Who’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia?

Deputies had responded to another graduation party hours earlier around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a Uber driver reported being assault with a gun while dropping off passengers near a large party off Briarlake Court. The driver said the party and a nearby car show at Rick Ross’ property caused heavy traffic.

The driver told deputies one of the passengers got upset and pulled a gun on him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies said the party also prevented an ambulance from getting to the party to help an intoxicated 18-year-old. Paramedics had to walk because of the traffic.

“The large turnout at the party along with the extreme traffic generated from the car show created a dangerous situation for anyone needing emergency help,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested the party’s host because of the problems.

IN OTHER NEWS

Woman shot 8 times in argument at birthday party, family speaks to Channel 2

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Ross
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

71-year-old Cherokee County man sentenced for molesting child he called his ‘best friend’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is heading to prison for the next 15 years after being convicted of molesting a young girl. Prosecutors say 71-year-old Walter Gary DeVault, who used to live in Woodstock, was convicted of child molestation back in February. Earlier this week, DeVault was sentenced to 40 years, but will only serve the first 15 in a state prison. The remainder will be served on probation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Graduation Party#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv News#Briarlake Court
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw man has died after crashing into a car while driving his motorcycle, police say. Cobb County police say 17-year-old Gabriel McLachlan was driving his gray 2022 Kawasaki EX400 motorcycle on Piedmont Road and was approaching Bob Bettis Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMAZ

Macon man reported missing found dead

MACON, Ga. — A man who was reported missing Friday has been found dead. According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call right before 7:30 p.m. Saturday of a body found in a clearing of an overgrown field near Broadway and Greter Street. Coroner Leon Jones...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cobb County police investigate fatal accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga — Saturday night, candles lit up the very spot of yet another fatal accident at Bobb Bettis Road and Piedmont Road. Behind the candles were flowers and balloons, all an unfortunate reminder of how dangerous things are in this area. “It’s pretty dangerous to be honest,” a neighbor said. “I’m not quite sure why. But we had six accidents in three weeks.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
149K+
Followers
107K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy