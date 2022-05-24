At least 50 gunshots fired, injuring 2 people at Fayette County graduation party

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — What was supposed to be a small graduation party ended in a shootout on a Fayette County street that injured two people.

The shooting happened Saturday around 12:20 a.m. on Annelise Park Drive, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said their investigation found a graduation party for 25 guests was advertised on social media. The party ended up drawing close to 200 people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said a fight happened on the street and at least 50 shots were fired. The gunfire hit two men and damaged several cars at the party. Deputies recovered two guns and said at least two other guns were involved in the shootout.

“Each year Fayette County Deputies and Investigators respond to similar parties near the end of the school year. Many have a similar outcome where too many unwanted guests arrive and the overcrowding and often alcohol leads to arguments and gunfire. These parties have unfortunately ended in injury and death over the last several years,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Who’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia?

Deputies had responded to another graduation party hours earlier around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a Uber driver reported being assault with a gun while dropping off passengers near a large party off Briarlake Court. The driver said the party and a nearby car show at Rick Ross’ property caused heavy traffic.

The driver told deputies one of the passengers got upset and pulled a gun on him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies said the party also prevented an ambulance from getting to the party to help an intoxicated 18-year-old. Paramedics had to walk because of the traffic.

“The large turnout at the party along with the extreme traffic generated from the car show created a dangerous situation for anyone needing emergency help,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested the party’s host because of the problems.

IN OTHER NEWS

Woman shot 8 times in argument at birthday party, family speaks to Channel 2

©2022 Cox Media Group