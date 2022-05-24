Planning Board to Take Up Assisted Living Site

The Huntington Planning Board will meet Wednesday, with an assisted living site, sewers and other projects on the agenda.

A public hearing is scheduled on the town’s annual required municipal separate sewer district report involving stormwater.

On the agenda for conditional site approval is a 115-unit assisted-living facility in Melville. Known as BSL at Dix Hills, the project is seeking to put the units on the triangular property, formerly a nursery and landscape contractor’s yard, at Half Hollow Road, North Service Road, and Homewood Lane in Melville.

Also scheduled for a preliminary public hearing is Jill Estates, for five lots on a property at the northwest intersection of the LIE North Service Road and Dillon Drive in Dix Hills.

The Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.