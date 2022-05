There’s nothing more sobering than checking up on some of the pop culture faces of your past and realizing they are much older than they were when they entered your peripheral. If you want to hold fast onto the illusion of your youth, read no further because I’m about to drop a bomb: Honey Boo Boo just got accepted into college. That’s right, after Macaulay Culkin totally blew our minds with his age in a viral tweet, TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has now announced she has been accepted into college and I can totally feel the wheel of time spinning a bit faster.

