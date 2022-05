BOSTON — Several services will be held Monday to honor those who served and sacrificed for our country. A Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. in Lawrence will be poignant considering U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a native daughter of the city in the Merrimack Valley, was killed in a suicide bombing near the Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021, as people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO