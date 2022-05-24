ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Youngster Facing A Return To The Reds Despite An Undecided Future

By Joe Dixon
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rabsQ_0foog1uw00

Liverpool and Wales winger Ben Woodburn has confirmed that he will return to the Reds this summer when his loan deal at Hearts expires.

Liverpool and Wales winger Ben Woodburn has confirmed that he will return to the Reds this summer when his loan deal at Hearts expires.

It was thought that his stay at the Scottish side may be extended into next season, but the 22-year-old has stated that won't be the case, via HITC .

However, it is still likely that his future will be away from Merseyside, after a disappointing last 24 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d84K_0foog1uw00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Woodburn played 28 times for Hearts in the SPFL last season, but only managed four goal contributions.

He remains the Reds youngest ever scorer at aged 17 years and 45 days, after his strike in the Reds 2-0 League Cup victory over Leeds at Anfield, in 2017.

But since then, the Welsh winger has failed to kick on, he has featured just 11 times for the Reds senior side and a permanent move away looks likely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Woodburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uk#Scottish#Hitc#Spfl#Reds 2 0 League Cup#Welsh#Aurelien Tchouameni Set
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy